Liverpool join Real Madrid and Manchester United in the chase for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies while Benfica's Álvaro Carreras is another player attracting interest from around Europe. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

- Alphonso Davies' future remains unclear, but Liverpool have the edge over rivals Manchester United if the Canadian defender opts to move to England from Bayern Munich at the end of the season, reports The Athletic. The 24-year-old left-back is in the final year of his contract, which means he is free to talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement when the transfer window opens in January. Real Madrid and Manchester United had been the two key protagonists, but Davies is said to be unsure about United's inconsistency, leaving Liverpool to jump the queue for his signature.

- Left-back Álvaro Carreras has been in sensational form for Benfica and his displays have alerted several clubs, namely former club Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, reports Sport. Barcelona are interested and could attempt to use Ansu Fati in a potential swap deal. Manchester United, meanwhile, need to strengthen the left-back position as a result of Luke Shaw's continued absence from the side, and former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim knows all about Carreras' ability from his time in Portugal.

- Barcelona are increasingly intent on renewing the contract of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña beyond the existing 2026 deadline, reports Mundo Deportivo. Peña has become a key part of the Barça back line in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, and both head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco agree that the 25-year-old has proven himself to be a starting goalkeeper at the highest level.

- Real Madrid remain linked with Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martínez, but Teamtalk reports that the Spaniards would have to part with an inflated fee to have any chance of persuading United to part with the Argentine in January. Red Devils head coach Amorim sees Martinez's ability on the ball as a key part of his side's plans, so only an excessive bid would get United to consider parting with the 26-year-old.

- Napoli are in a battle at the top of Serie A and boss Antonio Conte is seeking reinforcements in January to aid a title push, with Lecce defender Patrick Durgu and Juventus' Danilo among their targets. Dorgo, 20, can bring the ball out from the back and get forward, while Danilo, 33, is seen as a backup option with plenty of experience. Udinese's Jaka Bijol and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, are also among Conte's targets.