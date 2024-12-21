Open Extended Reactions

With youthful exuberance comes unbridled energy and raw potential, which can often be positives for a team.

But there also is a potential for hot-headed indiscipline.

On Saturday, at Manahan Stadium, a young and raw Indonesia outfit had a player just unable to keep his cool for the second time in three matches.

This time, it proved costly as Muhammad Ferarri's rash decision to land an elbow on an opposition player would result in numerical deficit that would ultimately lead to a 1-0 loss to Philippines - a result which eliminated them from the 2024 ASEAN Championship and sent their opponents through to the semifinals.

It came just over a week after Marselino Ferdinan's 69th-minute sending off -- for two rash and unnecessary challenges -- played a significant part in their shock 3-3 draw with Laos.

The early exit means Indonesia's wait to win a maiden ASEAN Championship goes on, a streak that is made even more painful given their six previous runners-up finishes.

Winning this edition of Southeast Asia's premier international tournament was never the main target from the time coach Shin Tae-Yong named an inexperienced outfit with one eye on the future, although he might have been quietly optimistic in their prospects given the sheer talent they possess.

Instead, he would have been left frustrated especially given it was two more-experienced campaigners who were the red-card culprits.

Prior to his indiscretion on Saturday, Ferarri had actually been one of Indonesia's best performers. Handed the captaincy even with the likes of Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan in the side, he had emerged as an unlikely two-goal hero in that draw with Laos.

When he looks back on the incident just three minutes before halftime, he might feel a little hard done by given Amani Aguinaldo had been the original instigator, grappling him from the back and eventually bundling over.

And although he looked to have made contact with Aguinaldo's chest rather than the face that the Philippines captain went down clutching, Ferarri will not be able to escape the fact that he did swing his elbow and left himself at risk of severe punishment.

With Vietnam heavy favourites against Myanmar in the other Group B decider -- which ultimately ended in a 5-0 rout -- Indonesia entered the clash knowing a draw would likely have been enough for them to march on.

Now a man down, the momentum looked to be swinging in favour of Philippines.

Even before Ferarri's dismissal, Marselino had already been on a one-man mission to inspire his time, undoubtedly eager to make amends for his previous dismissal and subsequently missing the crucial defeat to Vietnam.

A mazy run and snapshot from Marselino required Quincy Kammeraad to divert the ball onto the post, while a similar effort eight minutes into the second half was not too far away.

In the midst of it all, Indonesia custodian Cahya Supriadi was also required to produce a series of smart stops to keep his side in the contest.

Nonetheless, two minutes after the hour mark, the game's second decisive moment came when Paul Tabinas' right-wing cross brushed the outstretched hand of Dony Tri Pamungkas -- with the penalty confirmed after a lengthy VAR review.

The responsibility fell to Bjørn Martin Kristensen and he made no mistake in drilling his effort straight down the middle to help Philippines put one foot into the next round.

There were further chances for Philippines to kill off the contest. Supriadi made another good save to deny Uriel Dalapo, while Pamungkas produced an incredible sliding goal-line block after Jarvey Gayoso had beaten the offside trap and rounded the Indonesia goalkeeper.

Ultimately, the damage had been done.

Philippines would hold out for the victory and return to the last four of the ASEAN Championship for the first time since 2018, setting up a semifinal clash with defending champions Thailand in the process.

It was a remarkable recovery considering they had drawn their first three games, including two they would have been expected to win against Myanmar and Laos.

Indonesia, on the other hand, will have some youthful indiscipline to blame for their title drought extending for another two years at least.