Kisnorbo joins Yokohama F. Marinos after Victory exit

Patrick Kisnorbo has joined J1 League club Yokohama F. Marinos as an assistant coach following his sudden exit as Melbourne Victory boss.

Monday's news came after Kisnorbo left his post as head coach of the A-League Men club only six months into a three-year deal.

The Marinos confirmed Kisnorbo's appointment after Victory fought out a 1-1 draw with local rivals Melbourne City on Saturday.

Kisnorbo will work under head coach Steve Holland, joining the long list of Australians -- including Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kewell, Josh Hutchinson and Kevin Muscat -- who have served as coaches at the Japanese club.

Patrick Kisnorbo Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

"I can't wait to begin this incredible journey with everyone," Kisnorbo said in a club statement.

"I look forward to supporting manager Steve Holland as he strives for success on the pitch and fosters a culture of excellence and teamwork with talented players, dedicated staff and passionate fans and supporters."

Kisnorbo had blindsided Victory when he walked out on the club just seven games into the season, leaving assistant coach Arthur Diles to step in as interim coach ahead of the round nine derby.

Before that, Kisnorbo took Victory to the Australia Cup final and had them sitting third (five wins, one draw, one loss) on the ALM table.

His move to the Marinos means the 43-year-old returns to the global City Football Group, after coaching Melbourne City to their first A-League trophy in 2021.

Following his City triumph, Kisnorbo became the first Australian to coach in a top-five European men's league when he was recruited to lead French side Troyes in November, 2022.

But his 12-month tenure proved disastrous with the team relegated to France's second division, where they continued to struggle.

He left the club in December 2023 after just three wins and 14 draws from 40 games.