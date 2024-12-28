Open Extended Reactions

FC Dallas acquired United States national team defender Shaq Moore from Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money, the team announced Friday.

Moore, 28, signed a two-year deal with a club option for 2027.

In addition to $50,000 in 2025 GAM and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM, Nashville will receive a sell-on percentage if Moore transfers outside of MLS.

Moore made 82 appearances across the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup since debuting with Nashville SC in July of 2022.

Shaq Moore made two appearances for the United States men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In 66 MLS matches (61 starts), Moore had one goal and 12 assists for Nashville.

Moore has notched 19 appearances for the U.S. National team since his debut in 2018, including the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

He is no stranger to FC Dallas, having joined the team's academy in 2014 before heading to Europe in 2015.

Prior to playing in Nashville, Moore made 101 appearances across all competitions from 2019 to 2022 for Tenerife in LaLiga2. He also played eight seasons with Spanish sides Levante and Reus Deportiu.