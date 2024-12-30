Open Extended Reactions

Neal Maupay, pictured on the bench for Everton earlier this year, has said he smiles when they lose. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Marseille's on-loan striker Neal Maupay has teased his parent club Everton by claiming he smiles when the Premier League side lose.

Everton were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday -- their first defeat in five games -- to stay 16th in the table and Maupay risked the wrath of the club's fanbase with a post on social media platform X afterwards.

"Whenever I'm having a bad day I just check the Everton score and smile," Maupay posted.

Maupay is still contracted to Everton but is on a season-long loan with Marseille, who have an obligation to buy the French forward.

He signed for Everton in 2022 from Brighton but managed just one goal in 29 appearances before returning to Brentford on loan last season, scoring six times. He has two goals to his name in Ligue 1 this year.

It isn't the first time Maupay has acted as the pantomime villain off or on the pitch, having posted a clip of the prison escape film "The Shawshank Redemption" when his move from Everton to Marseille was confirmed, and copying James Maddison's darts celebration after scoring against Tottenham last season.

Everton, who have seven league defeats this year, next take on Bournemouth on Saturday.