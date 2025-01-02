Herculez Gomez reacts to the Philadelphia Union's decision to move on from head coach Jim Curtin. (1:37)

The Philadelphia Union named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in the Major League Soccer team's history on Thursday.

The 47-year old Carnell spent two seasons as manager of St. Louis CITY SC and was the team's inaugural head coach.

He went 22-15-25 in 62 total regular-season matches. St. Louis led the Western Conference and ranked third in MLS with 62 goals and with a plus-17 goal differential during the 2023 season.

The team lost to Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Carnell was fired during this past season with St. Louis stuck in 12th in the 14-team Western Conference.

Carnell also served as assistant manager as interim head coach with the New York Red Bulls in 2020. He went 6-3-5 in 14 matches to lead New York to its 11th straight postseason appearance and, as an assistant manager, he helped guide the Red Bulls to the 2018 Supporters' Shield.

The Union fired Jim Curtin in November. The two-time MLS coach of the year was out after 11 seasons and one league Cup final appearance.

The Union won just nine games this season, finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Carnell also had a short stint as an assistant with Canada's men's national team.

"With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said.

"His approach emphasizes a high-press style of play while organizing a structured defense. Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players.

"We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season. We look forward to welcoming him to Philadelphia."