PHILADELPHIA -- Jim Curtin was fired Thursday by the Philadelphia Union, the two-time MLS coach of the year out after 11 seasons and one MLS Cup final appearance.

The Union won just nine games this season, finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Under Curtin, the Union won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and made the 2022 MLS Cup final. They were also three-time US Open Cup finalists and twice reached the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

The 45-year-old Curtin, one of the more respected and successful coaches in MLS over the last decade, was signed through the 2026 season. Philadelphia became the eighth of 29 teams to change coaches since the start of the 2024 season.

"Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team's success during his tenure," Union owner Jay Sugarman said in a statement.

"I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club's history."

Jim Curtin led Philadelphia Union to a disappointing 12-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Curtin was hired in 2014. He had a record-setting 2022 season when the Union reached their first MLS Cup final with their most wins (19), most goals scored (72) and fewest goals allowed (26).

Curtin was twice named MLS coach of the year in 2020 and 2022, both times finishing first in the league's Eastern Conference.

Other teams that changed coaches this season include Nashville's Gary Smith (May 16), Atlanta's Gonzalo Pineda (June 3), Dallas' Nico Estévez (June 9), San Jose's Luchi Gonzalez (June 24), St. Louis' Bradley Carnell (July 1), Austin's Josh Wolff (Oct. 6) and Chicago's Frank Klopas (Oct. 19).

NBA star Kevin Durant owns a small stake in the franchise.

"Following the 2024 season we recognize the need for change," sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "We'll continue to evaluate our sporting strategy and make necessary changes this offseason to best set the team up for success."

Curtin, a Philadelphia-area native, was the Big East Rookie of the Year at Villanova and played eight years in MLS before joining the Union in 2010 as a coach in its academy system. The Union had two previous head coaches since its 2010 inception before Curtin worked his way through the organization and was hired as head coach in 2014.