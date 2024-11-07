Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes signed Bruce Arena to be the team's sporting director and manager, the former LA Galaxy and United States coach told ESPN on Wednesday.

Arena's dual role is similar to his previous stops with the Galaxy and New England Revolution, with general manager Chris Leitch retaining his position but now reporting to Arena, a club source said. It's still to be determined what staff members will be retained.

An official announcement was expected Thursday morning.

"I think it's an interesting job. It's certainly going to be challenging," Arena told ESPN. He added that he was impressed by the proposed level of commitment from owner John Fisher, as well as the rest of the club's front office staff.

"They were very impressive and they're committed to making this club better," Arena said. "I think there's potential there to develop the club into a team that can certainly be better than they've demonstrated over the last couple of years."

Arena, 73, will take over a San Jose team that went through a brutal 2024 season, finishing last in the league with only 21 points from 34 games and a record of 6-25-3. The second-worst point total was 30 by Chicago Fire FC.

San Jose also set a dubious MLS record by conceding 78 goals. The Quakes started the season with Luchi Gonzalez as manager, but he was dismissed in late June, with assistant coach Ian Russell managing the team on an interim basis for the balance of the season. As such, the team is in need of a complete rebuild.

Arena has proven himself adept at rebuilding jobs, having resurrected the Galaxy when he took over in 2008, and ultimately leading them to three MLS Cup titles. He did the same with the Revs starting in 2019, and leading them to a Supporters' Shield title in 2021.

San Jose fans will be hoping Arena can provide a similar boost to the Quakes.

Bruce Arena is the winningest coach in the history of Major League Soccer. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I already know that we want to bring in anywhere from, three to five new players, at a minimum," Arena said. "We're going to target some guys and try to attract them to San Jose.

"You can't change a dozen players in one year, so I think we need to have some patience. I think the roster's a heck of a lot better than they demonstrated this past year. It's not a 21-point roster. Is it a 30-point roster? Is it 40 points? Is it 50 points? I don't know, but the roster is certainly more capable than they showed in 2024."

The Earthquakes organization and Fisher are prepared to make an additional investment in the complex at PayPal Park, the team's home venue. The upgrades include improved locker rooms, a player meeting room, a team dining room, an additional practice field and other amenities that will improve "the everyday environment for the players."

Arena said the team was also committed to spending more on player salaries. In the latest release of salary data from the MLS Players Association, the Quakes ranked 26th out of 29 teams, with a payroll of $14.63 million. Arena said Fisher hadn't put an exact number on the amount of any spending increase.

"The commitment [Fisher] has made to help improve the roster is the one that I think is very positive," he said.

Arena has been out of work since he resigned as manager of the Revs in September 2023. His resignation came after he was put on administrative leave and later investigated by MLS for making "inappropriate and insensitive remarks."

At the time of his resignation, Arena admitted he "made some mistakes" but didn't elaborate further. MLS announced that "certain" allegations were confirmed and that Arena would have to petition MLS commissioner Don Garber if he wanted to work in the league again. Arena eventually met those conditions, and was declared eligible in December to resume working in MLS.

Appearing on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Kickin' it," last June, Arena said he took responsibility for his actions but also said he had to be "reserved" in what he could say about why he resigned. He called what he went through "hurtful."

When asked to comment on his departure from New England, Arena again declined to offer specifics. He said he was "extremely proud" of what he had accomplished with the Revs, and added he had engaged in some restorative practice work in a bid to move on from the episode. When pressed on what exactly he said, Arena indicated: "It was just staff joking around with each other in private. I accept any of the criticism and I'm moving forward."

Arena's on-field success in MLS is unmatched. He is the winningest coach in MLS history with 262 regular-season victories, and has won 12 trophies. With D.C. United he won two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, a U.S. Open Cup crown, the 1998 Concacaf Champions Cup and the Interamerican Cup. Later, with the Galaxy, Arena won three MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields. The Supporters' Shield with the Revs marked the last time he won a trophy. He also managed the New York Red Bulls.

Arena also enjoyed success at international level but experienced some crushing lows. He led the United States to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, including a round-of-16 triumph over bitter rival Mexico. He also led the USMNT to three Gold Cup crowns in 2002, 2005 and 2017. But he was manager during the 2018 cycle when the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup thanks in part to a shocking 2-1 road defeat to Trinidad and Tobago on the final day of qualifying. He resigned days later.

Now Arena finds himself back in MLS, attempting to restore San Jose to the heights that have seen the club win two MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields, the last of which came in 2012. He'll also be managing on the other side of the Quakes/Galaxy rivalry, sometimes referred to as the California Clásico.