New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing confirmed he will remain with the club in 2025, dispelling rumors linking him to the managerial role at the Arsenal women's team.

Though Cushing quickly emerged as a potential candidate to take over Arsenal following the departure of former manager Jonas Eidevall in October, the MLS coach insists there has been no contact from the English club.

"Listen, I've been asked twice now, once last week if there's been contact and then about the story still living," he told ESPN. "It's news to me, the story is news to me. I've obviously seen it out there, but from within myself and within here [at the organization], there is no story.

"I just confirmed I will be here next year, 100%. I've been in the group for 19 years. It's gonna be my 20th next year."

Cushing first joined City Football Group in 2006, boasting a junior role at Manchester City Women before earning the managerial position in 2013. He led the team to lift the 2014 FA Women's League Cup and 2016 Women's Super League title during his seven-year spell.

In 2020, Cushing moved away from Manchester City Women to become the assistant coach to Ronny Deila at New York City FC. He spent two years in that position, aiding the team during the 2021 MLS Cup-winning season prior to replacing Deila as interim manager in 2022 and permanent coach in 2023.

Nick Cushing confirmed he will extend his contract with New York City FC. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the speculation, his focus remains on leading NYCFC to the MLS Cup once again.

"Hopefully we can take this team far this year. Ultimately the reality is my focus now is on playoffs and my team beyond the playoffs. My focus is how do we get this team from seven to four, where I believe we are going to get from three to one," he said.

"Developing the style and the identity that we've got now because it's the way I see the game. It is my character, right? How brave we are, how high we push the line, how aggressive we are in pressing, how offensive we are. I want to play a brave form of the game. I want to go on attack teams and be on the front foot. Developing that has been probably my favorite part of the training programme and the team now."

New York City FC concluded the 2024 MLS campaign in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table with 50 points, and now heads into the third match of the Round 1 best-of-three series against FC Cincinnati.

The series is currently tied 1-1, forcing Cushing to earn a victory during Saturday's game at TQL Stadium in order to advance to the Conference semifinals.