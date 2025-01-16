Open Extended Reactions

Andrej Kramarić launched an explosive rant about Hoffenheim's "s--- season" after their 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, insisting the club has invested "so much money for nothing" and could well be relegated.

In the video -- which you can watch by clicking play above -- the Croatian striker, 33, also claims if he was to tell the "truth" about the current situation he would "get the biggest punishment in the history of the Bundesliga."

"It was clear from the start that this was going to happen, this is the picture of the whole season, this is one big s--- season, I'm going to be honest," Kramarić, who joined the club in 2016, said.

"All the club has done in the last few months, we invest so much money for nothing.

"At the moment it is dangerous we are going to be relegated with a squad that has good players, but obviously nothing is working since some things changed in the club.

"This is the first time in my life in my football career that I feel like this because I feel a big s--- in the club and if nobody is going to try to change this, I will try to change this."