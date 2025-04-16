Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior has become Real Madrid's all-time highest scoring Brazilian -- overtaking Ronaldo Nazario -- with a goal in the team's Champions League quarterfinal second leg with Arsenal on Wednesday.

Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo netted 104 times for the club in his five-year spell as part of their Galáctico side between 2002 and 2007.

Vinícius has now scored 105 times for Madrid since joining as a teenager in July 2018.

The only non-Spanish born players to have scored more goals for Madrid than Vinícius are now Gareth Bale -- who's next, on 106 -- Gonzalo Higuaín, Hugo Sánchez, Ferenc Puskás, Alfrédo di Stéfano, Karim Benzema and the club's all-time leading scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I'm very happy to have reached 100 goals wearing this shirt," he said after scoring his 100th and 101st goals, in Madrid's 5-1 Champions League win over RB Salzburg on Jan. 22. "Now I'm just three away from Ronaldo, the Brazilian with most goals. Let's hope I can carry on and define an era with this team, that's my dream."

Vinícius has won 14 trophies with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles.

He was voted runner-up in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or, and won FIFA's The Best men's player of the year, after helping Madrid win a league and Champions League double last season.

He has also scored in eight of the 14 finals he has featured in as a Madrid player, including two Champions League finals.

Vinícius' highest-scoring campaign was last season, 2023-24, when he scored 24 goals in all competitions.