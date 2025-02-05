Open Extended Reactions

Orlando City SC signed Croatian winger Marco Pasalic as a designated player on Wednesday.

Acquired from Croatia's HNK Rijeka, the 24-year-old arrives on a three-year contract with an option for 2028.

Pasalic contributed 16 goals and nine assists in 68 matches with Rijeka from 2023-25.

"This is an exciting signing for us and we're happy to have Marco join us here in Orlando," said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi. "His desire to take on defenders and ability to be a constant threat on goal is exactly what we've been looking to add during this transfer window.

"He has a great personality and competitive drive that we feel truly fits the culture we've built here at Orlando City and moreover he has a constant desire to win that is infectious. We're excited to have him wear purple and look forward to all he'll achieve while representing our club."

Internationally, Pasalic has been capped five times by Croatia and competed with the UEFA Euro 2024 squad.

"I think it was an easy option for me to decide on. I want to come here to take the next step here in Orlando and come here to show what I can do," Pasalic said. "I play with heart and I am a fighter on the field, my left foot is my weapon, as well as my dribbling, and I hope to show that here."

Orlando City will open the 2025 MLS regular season at home against the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22.