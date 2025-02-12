Ruben Amorim revealed that Manchester United's lack of transfer movement was due to past mistakes that the club have made in the transfer market. (1:31)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez has hit back at club great Paul Scholes over his claim that the Argentina international "isn't good enough to win the Premier League."

Scholes has been critical of a number of United players as the club struggle for form in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's side are 13th in the table, 14 points off the top four, with Scholes taking aim at players and questioning if they had what it takes to get United back to the top.

"Even when he's fit he's not good enough to win the Premier League with," Scholes said on The Overlap on Sky Sports.

Lisandro Martínez will miss the rest of the season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Martínez suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace and is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

In response to Scholes, Martínez posted on social media: "This jinx guy is really hurting....You put him in Argentina, and he wouldn't survive."

Scholes also criticised other United players, including 25-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt.

"His age and his amount of clubs already concerns me. He was brilliant at Ajax, he seems to be getting worse as he gets older," Scholes said.

"Bayern Munich, Juventus, they've let him go for some reason.

"Where are your ambitions? I'm talking about getting a team to win the Premier League.

"Are you going to win the Premier League with De Ligt and [Leny] Yoro as your centre halves?"

United travel to London to face fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.