Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look at Wesley to replace Alexander-Arnold

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool want to sign Micky van de Ven as a partner for Netherlands compatriot Virgil van Dijk and could move for Flamengo's Wesley to come in at right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Robin van Persie to be Feyenoord's next manager

- Sergio Ramos will make Liga MX debut Saturday

- Forbes ranks MLS most valuable: LAFC tops Miami

Flamengo's Wesley has caught the eye of Liverpool. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool could need to find a replacement for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and have targeted Flamengo's Wesley, says UOL. The 21-year-old Brazilian has reportedly been watched by Liverpool scouts for around a year now and a bid of around €30m in the summer could see him move if Alexander-Arnold departs for Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer.

- Liverpool see Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven as the perfect option to partner with Virgil van Dijk, reports Football Insider. The 23-year-old's pace and Premier League experience are seen as key assets, and even though doubts remain about Van Dijk's future, with the Liverpool captain's contract expiring in the summer, it is hoped that the two Dutchmen will line up alongside each other at the club level. However, Football Insider also reports that Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen is a target.

- Bayern Munich will put a host of players on the transfer list in the summer, according to Bild's Christian Falk. Leon Goretzka, 30, Serge Gnabry, 29, Kingsley Coman, 28, and Bryan Zaragoza, 23, who has spent this season on loan at Osasuna, are all ready to be moved on. The decision will open up a sizeable gap in Bayern's attack but the German giants will look to recoup some funds to spend on new arrivals.

- Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba for his €90m release clause, but Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen as well, says Bild's Christian Falk. Lukeba, 24, is highly rated and can play in a number of positions, with Europe's top clubs all battling for his signature.

- Big-name Premier League clubs, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Internazionale and Juventus are all prepared to move for Jonathan David when the Lille striker's contract expires in the summer, reports Tuttosport. Juve are still moving with caution due to the likely costs involved, and they're prioritising potential departures with Dusan Vlahovic at the top of the list, while PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani is the priority to replace him.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN correspondent Beth Lindop looks at why Liverpool might want to sign Micky van de Ven.

There is plenty to like about Van de Ven. He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023 before ultimately ending up at Tottenham and he has a number of attributes that would stand him in good stead at Anfield. His pace, in particular, sees him excel playing in a high line and he is excellent at bringing out the ball from the back. At just 23, he already has plenty of experience both domestically and on the international stage, plus the fact he is a Netherlands international could make for a seamless transition to life under Arne Slot. That said, with four years left on his deal, Van de Ven would likely command a hefty transfer fee. More of a concern than that, though, is his injury record, which has led to him making just nine Premier League appearances so far this term. Considering both Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez have patchy injury records, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool move for a player who has spent a significant portion of his Tottenham career on the sidelines. He also plays on the left-hand side of defence -- the same as Van Dijk -- and, while he can play on the right, Liverpool may seek someone more adept at playing there.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:53 Gomez: Pulisic having to deny a rift at AC Milan leaves me uneasy Herculez Gomez reacts to Christian Pulisic and AC Milan having to publicly deny a rift.

- Liverpool are determined to beat Arsenal to the signing of Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan. The 18-year-old's rise has captured the attention of various European clubs, but the Reds have been tracking him for some time. A decision on his future was expected to be made in January, but the belief is now that it will come before the summer. (Football Transfers)

- Manchester United could swap forward Marcus Rashford, 27, for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, 20, this summer. (Caught Offside)

- United are struggling financially so could target a pair of free agents from Lille. Forward Jonathan David and midfielder Angel Gomes, who previously played for United, are on their shortlist. (Manchester Evening News)

- Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, 22, says he is flattered by rumours linking him to Manchester United. (90min)

- Manchester United want Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray, ahead of Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres. (GMS)

- Arsenal will make a €40m move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 25. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea are closely following 16-year-old Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio, who has also been watched by scouts from Manchester City and Arsenal. (Ekrem Konur)

- Barcelona have learned their Squad Cost Limit, which has increased by €37m, and they feel the extra funds will allow them to move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Sporting director Deco has held a long-term interest in the 28-year-old as he looks for a left winger who can score goals. (AS)

- Vinicius Junior is negotiating to renew his contract with Real Madrid, but the Saudi Arabian league are willing to offer the winger €1bn for five seasons and that the figure could still increase. They have also approached his teammate Rodrygo. (Relevo)

- Tottenham Hotspur will move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in the summer but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa. Spurs also want to rival West Ham United for Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti. (Caught Offside)

- Crystal Palace are demanding a fee of £50m to sign forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as they aim to see off interest from Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Lyon and other clubs across Europe. The 27-year-old's contract runs until 2026, and the Premier League club plans to hold talks about a new deal. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle won't let striker Alexander Isak, 25, depart for less than £150m and the club are confident no rival will bid that much. (TEAMtalk)

- Barcelona forward Vitor Roque is currently on loan at Real Betis but is wanted by Palmeiras. Barcelona had reached a €25m deal for the Brazilian club to take on 80% of the 19-year-old's economic rights, but LaLiga won't allow a move to happen as he would have to return to the Blaugrana outside of a transfer window to do so. That means Real Betis would have to agree to the loan and subsequent deal, and neither side are willing to budge on their current stances. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Jovic, Filippo Terracciano, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Tammy Abraham could leave AC Milan in the summer as a consequence of reduced opportunities following the club's elimination from the UEFA Champions League. (Calciomercato)

- Negotiations are ongoing about the release clause in a new contract for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, with the Serie A club looking to extend the 25-year-old's deal to 2029 to see off interest from elsewhere. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Juventus have been offered further encouragement by David Hancko's displays in Feyenoord's Champions League triumph over AC Milan, especially as the 27-year-old defender continues to prioritise them ahead of the summer transfer window. (Tuttosport)

- Juve want €20m-€25m for the transfer of winger Samuel Mbangula amid interest from West Ham United and Lens, while the club could consider offers of €25m-€30m to sign centre-back Federico Gatti and €55m-€60m for full-back Andrea Cambiaso, while there is interest from elsewhere in star midfielder Kenan Yildiz. (Corriere dello Sport)