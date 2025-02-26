How to watch FA Cup fifth round: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 FA Cup is down to 16 clubs. The fifth round of the prestigious soccer tournament in England kicks off Friday with Aston Villa hosting Cardiff City at Villa Park in Birmingham. Villa look to bounce back from their Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, while Cardiff enter the showdown on a three-game unbeaten streak.

Defending FA Cup champions Manchester United host Fulham on Sunday in their fifth-round matchup. United look to capture their 14th FA Cup title, which would tie Arsenal for the most all time. The FA Cup final will take place May 18 at Wembley Stadium.

Every FA Cup matchup, including the eight fifth-round games, is available on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Here are key facts about the fifth round of the FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the FA Cup streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City - 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs. Millwall - 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Preston North End vs. Burnley - 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle - 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion - 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Manchester United vs. Fulham - 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Monday

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

