Jorge Mendes could orchestrate a transfer for Rafael Leao to join Chelsea or Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain are Juventus' main competition for Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

AC Milan are reportedly willing to let Rafael Leao go less for his release clause, and Chelsea are among the potential landing spots. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Even though Rafael Leão has a €175m release clause, Calciomercato have reported that €100m is more realistic for the winger and AC Milan could even accept €85m for him. Agent Jorge Mendes has previously helped Milan sign João Félix on loan from Chelsea and could help Leao make the opposite move to Stamford Bridge, a club that previous tried to sign him, per the report. Chelsea, Barcelona and several other unnamed clubs are interested in the 25-year-old.

- Juventus manager Cristiano Giuntoli is keen to bring Victor Osimhen in with the respective futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani uncertain, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that Paris Saint-Germain provide the main competition for the Napoli striker currently on loan at Galatasaray. There are other obstacles to signing the 26-year-old, as it would be difficult to persuade Napoli manager Aurelio De Laurentiis to let Osimhen join a rival, and the striker's wage demands would be considerable.

- Arsenal's financial situation puts the Gunners ahead of their competition as they attempt to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to Football Transfers. The North London club are prepared to offer the 22-year-old £200,000-per-week to move to the Emirates Stadium, a total that the Spain international's representatives have already indicated would be accepted if he chooses to join Arsenal.

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has rejected Liverpool's offer of a contract extension with his current deal expiring in the summer and has come close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid, according to Ekrem Konur, who goes as far as saying that negotiations are "99% done." Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the 26-year-old but Los Blancos have always been confident that they will sign him.

- Atletico Madrid see Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena as an ideal fit for Diego Simeone's game plan, reports AS. They will have to convince both club and player to complete a transfer, though, as there will be lucrative offers from the Premier League and there have already been big-money approaches from Saudi Arabia. Over €50m will be required to complete a move with the 23-year-old having a €60m release clause.

- Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt is on Bayern Munich's shortlist as they look to sign a top back-up option for Harry Kane, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland, who add that the Bavarians value the 24-year-old's profile and feel he would be affordable. That still doesn't mean they will definitely make a move, while Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and multiple Premier League clubs are also interested.