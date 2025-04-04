Julien Laurens reveals where he would play Jude Bellingham after he was named the third best player on ESPN's 39 best U21 players. (0:56)

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé have been cleared by UEFA to play in next week's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Arsenal.

UEFA had launched an investigation last week into the behaviour of Rüdiger and his teammates Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Dani Ceballos during their team's Champions League penalty shootout win at Atlético Madrid on March 12.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on Friday found Rüdiger and Mbappé guilty of "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" and gave both players a one-match ban suspended for a probationary period of one year.

Rüdiger was captured on camera making a throat-slitting gesture at Atlético fans while Mbappé grabbed his crotch during his team's celebrations. In addition, Rüdiger has been fined €40,000 ($44,000) while Mbappé will have to pay €30,000 ($33,000).

"No disciplinary proceedings were opened against Vinícius," UEFA said in the statement.

Ceballos, meanwhile, was fined €20,000 for violating the basic rules of decent conduct after provoking fans at the stadium. UEFA's decision means that all four players are available for the game at Arsenal.

Madrid will be relieved that Rüdiger is available against Arsenal, considering defender Aurélien Tchouaméni is suspended for the encounter.

Rüdiger has played in 11 of Madrid's 12 Champions League games this season and scored the decisive spot kick when Madrid advanced at Atlético

He came off the bench in extra time in Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal return leg on Tuesday to score the tie's decisive goal.