The Barcelona connection: Spain's women's team makes history

Barcelona connections dominated Spain's women's team on Tuesday night. Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

When Spain's women's team took to the pitch for their 7-1 win over Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night, they made history.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have traditionally made up the bulk of Spain's squads in recent years (for both the men's and women's teams) this was the first time that every single player in the XI had played for one club, either now or previously.

Indeed, Barcelona had eight current players in Spain's XI: Irene Paredes, Cata Coll, Jana Fernández, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Clàudia Pina, and Salma Paralluelo.

And the remaining three players -- Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri (both Manchester City) and Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal) -- have all played for the club in the past.

Aleixandri, 24, played for Barcelona's youth teams from 2012 but never made a senior appearance before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2017 and then City in 2022.

Ouahabi, 32, had two spells at the club: the first between 2007-2013, where she made 21 appearances for the first team; then from 2016-2022, before moving to City.

Caldentey, 29, was by the far the most successful of the trio as she spent a decade at Barcelona, scoring 73 goals from 203 appearances, and won six league titles and three Champions Leagues. She moved to Arsenal on a free transfer last summer.

World champions Spain came away with a big over Portugal -- with goals from Paralluelo, Bonmatí (2), Putellas (2), Caldentey and substitute Esther González -- and stay top of League A Group 3 after England surprisingly lost 3-2 to Belgium.