James Olley debates where Harry Kane could end up if he leaves Bayern Munich. (2:41)

Why a move to Liverpool suits Kane if he returns to the Premier League (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Jürgen Klopp is set to return to Liverpool next month for the first time since he ended his infamous nine-year reign last summer.

Klopp enjoyed a glittering stint at Anfield, winning seven major honours, before stepping down at the end of last season.

He will return to Merseyside in May to feature as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation's Gala Ball at the city's Anglican Cathedral.

Klopp was appointed the LFC Foundation's first ever honorary ambassador last summer and will be the marquee name at the black-tie event on May 23.

Jürgen Klopp was the Liverpool manager for nine years. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

The gala coincides with the final weekend of the Premier League season, meaning Klopp could be in attendance when Liverpool are potentially crowned Premier League champions at home to Crystal Palace on May 25.

Liverpool have excelled under new head coach Arne Slot and are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

They need a maximum of 11 points from their final seven games to guarantee what would be just the club's second league title since 1990.

Looking ahead to his Liverpool return, Klopp -- who now has a new role as Red Bull's global head of soccer -- said: "Everyone knows how much I love the work of the LFC Foundation and I can't wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing."

Funds raised through next month's event will support the work of the LFC Foundation, who helped over 127,000 people last season and aims to tackle social inequalities.

Some of the funds raised will also go towards Forever Reds, the club's official former players association.

Matt Parish, chief executive of LFC Foundation, said: "We are looking forward to this year's Gala Ball and we are delighted that Jürgen will be joining us to support the event.

"Jürgen was a fantastic advocate for our work during his time at the club and we appreciate his ongoing support and hope as many people as possible can join us on what is sure to be a memorable night and an opportunity to raise funds to allow us to continue to grow and support even more people in our communities as well as supporting Forever Reds."