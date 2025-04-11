Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the predicted XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire and subject to updates.)
Valencia v Sevilla
Mestalla, Valencia
Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Valencia team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Giorgi Mamardashvili
LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | CB César Tárrega | RB Luis Rioja
LM André Almeida | CM Enzo Barrenechea | CM Javi Guerra | RM Diego López
ST Hugo Duro
Player availability updates:
Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Latest Sevilla team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ørjan Nyland
LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona
CM Lucien Agoumé | CM Albert Sambi Lokonga | CM Djibril Sow
FWL Chidera Ejuke | ST Isaac Romero | FWR Dodi Lukebakio
Player availability updates:
Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Adrià Pedrosa, D, hip, DOUBT
Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14
Real Sociedad v Mallorca
Reale Arena, San Sebastián
Saturday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET
Latest Real Sociedad team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Álex Remiro
LB Aihen Muñoz | CB Aritz Elustondo | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu
DM Martín Zubimendi
LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Luka Sucic | RM Takefusa Kubo
ST Mikel Oyarzabal
Player availability updates:
Nayef Aguerd, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Sheraldo Becker, F, knee, DOUBT
Brais Méndez, M, foot, DOUBT
Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jon Pacheco, D, groin, DOUBT
Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, DOUBT
Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Latest Mallorca team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dominik Greif
LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo
DM Samú Costa | DM Omar Mascarell
AM Sergi Darder | AM Dani Rodríguez
ST Cyle Larin
Player availability updates:
Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Getafe v Las Palmas
Estadio Coliseum, Getafe
Saturday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET
Latest Getafe team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Soria
LB Diego Rico | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené
DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla
LW Juan Bernat | AM Christantus Uche | RW Ramón Terrats
ST Juanmi
Player availability updates:
None reported
Latest Las Palmas team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dinko Horkas
LB Mika Mármol | CB Juanma Herzog | CB Scott McKenna | RB Viti
DM Dário Essugo | DM Javi Muñoz
LW Fábio Silva | AM Alberto Moleiro | RW Sandro
ST Oliver McBurnie
Player availability updates:
Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Andy Pelmard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Celta Vigo v Espanyol
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos, Vigo
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Celta Vigo team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Vicente Guaita
CB Javi Rodríguez | CB Carl Starfelt | CB Marcos Alonso
LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Ilaix Moriba | RM Sergio Carreira
AM Alfonso González | AM Fernando López
ST Borja Iglesias
Player availability updates:
None reported
Latest Espanyol team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Joan García
LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali
DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Pol Lozano
LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca
ST Roberto Fernández
Player availability updates:
José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT
Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT
Pablo Ramon, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 18
Leganés v Barcelona
Butarque, Leganés, Madrid
Saturday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Leganés team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marko Dmitrovic
LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Matija Nastasic | CB Renato Tapia | RB Valentin Rosier
DM Yvan Neyou
CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Seydouba Cissé
ST Raba | ST Juan Cruz
Player availability updates:
Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Latest Barcelona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Wojciech Szczesny
LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Jules Koundé
DM Eric García
CM Pedri | CM Gavi
FWL Raphinha | ST Ferran Torres | FWR Lamine Yamal
Player availability updates:
Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Dani Olmo, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Osasuna v Girona
El Sadar, Pamplona
Sunday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET
Latest Osasuna team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Sergio Herrera
LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Alejandro Catena | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso
CM Jon Moncayola | CM Lucas Torró
AM Rubén García | AM Aimar Oroz
ST Ante Budimir
Player availability updates:
Bryan Zaragoza, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Girona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Paulo Gazzaniga
LB Miguel Gutiérrez | CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | RB Arnau Martínez
DM Yangel Herrera | DM Arthur Melo
LW Arnaut Danjuma | AM Viktor Tsygankov | RW Yáser Asprilla
ST Abel Ruiz
Player availability updates:
Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Iván Martín, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Alavés v Real Madrid
Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Sunday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET
Latest Alavés team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Adrián Pica
LB Manu Sánchez | CB Abdel Abqar | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia
LM Carles Aleñá | CM Antonio Blanco | CM Joan Jordán | RM Carlos Vicente
ST Enrique García | ST Carlos Martín
Player availability updates:
Tomás Conechny, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
Jon Guridi, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
Antonio Sivera, G, suspension, due back Apr. 20
Latest Real Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Thibaut Courtois
LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
DM Eduardo Camavinga
CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde
FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo
Player availability updates:
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Dani Ceballos, M, leg, DOUBT
Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Real Betis v Villarreal
Benito Villamarín, Sevilla
Sunday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Real Betis team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Adrián
LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Diego Llorente | RB Aitor Ruibal
DM Sergi Altimira | DM Johnny Cardoso
LW Giovani Lo Celso | AM Isco | RW Antony
ST Cucho Hernández
Player availability updates:
Abde Ezzalzouli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 24
Ángel Ortiz, D, ankle, DOUBT
Latest Villarreal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Luiz Júnior
LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenía
LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Yeremy Pino
ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez
Player availability updates:
Ilias Akhomach, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tajon Buchanan, M, ankle, DOUBT
Pape Gueye, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
Nicolas Pépé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano
San Mamés, Bilbao
Sunday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Athletic Club team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Unai Simón
LB Adama Boiro | CB Unai Núñez | CB Aitor Paredes | RB Andoni Gorosabel
DM Beñat Prados | DM Mikel Vesga
LW Álex Berenguer | AM Unai Gómez | RW Iñaki Williams
ST Gorka Guruzeta
Player availability updates:
Yuri Berchiche, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 17
Latest Rayo Vallecano team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Augusto Batalla
LB Pep Chavarría | CB Aridane Hernández | CB Florian Lejeune | RB Andrei Ratiu
DM Pathé Ciss | DM Pedro Díaz
LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos
ST Randy Nteka
Player availability updates:
Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT
Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Atlético Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jan Oblak
LB Javi Galán | CB José María Giménez | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente
LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Koke | RM Giuliano Simeone
ST Julián Álvarez | ST Antoine Griezmann
Player availability updates:
Ángel Correa, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
Rodrigo De Paul, M, thigh, DOUBT
Samuel Lino, M/D, strain, DOUBT
Latest Real Valladolid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Ferreira
LB Adam Aznou | CB Joseph Aidoo | CB Javi Sánchez | CB David Torres | RB Antonio Candela
LM Raúl Moro | CM Tamás Nikitscher | CM Florian Grillitsch | RM Anuar
ST Marcos André
Player availability updates:
Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Mario Martín, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20