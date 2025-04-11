Craig Burley won't rule out the possibility of a stunning Real Madrid comeback after losing the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-0 to Arsenal. (2:19)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the predicted XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire and subject to updates.)

Valencia v Sevilla

Mestalla, Valencia

Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Valencia team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Giorgi Mamardashvili

LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | CB César Tárrega | RB Luis Rioja

LM André Almeida | CM Enzo Barrenechea | CM Javi Guerra | RM Diego López

ST Hugo Duro

Player availability updates:

Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Latest Sevilla team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ørjan Nyland

LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona

CM Lucien Agoumé | CM Albert Sambi Lokonga | CM Djibril Sow

FWL Chidera Ejuke | ST Isaac Romero | FWR Dodi Lukebakio

Player availability updates:

Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Adrià Pedrosa, D, hip, DOUBT

Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14

Real Sociedad v Mallorca

Reale Arena, San Sebastián

Saturday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

Latest Real Sociedad team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Álex Remiro

LB Aihen Muñoz | CB Aritz Elustondo | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu

DM Martín Zubimendi

LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Luka Sucic | RM Takefusa Kubo

ST Mikel Oyarzabal

Player availability updates:

Nayef Aguerd, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Sheraldo Becker, F, knee, DOUBT

Brais Méndez, M, foot, DOUBT

Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jon Pacheco, D, groin, DOUBT

Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, DOUBT

Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Latest Mallorca team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dominik Greif

LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo

DM Samú Costa | DM Omar Mascarell

AM Sergi Darder | AM Dani Rodríguez

ST Cyle Larin

Player availability updates:

Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22

Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22

Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22

Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Getafe v Las Palmas

Estadio Coliseum, Getafe

Saturday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Latest Getafe team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Soria

LB Diego Rico | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené

DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla

LW Juan Bernat | AM Christantus Uche | RW Ramón Terrats

ST Juanmi

Player availability updates:

None reported

Latest Las Palmas team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dinko Horkas

LB Mika Mármol | CB Juanma Herzog | CB Scott McKenna | RB Viti

DM Dário Essugo | DM Javi Muñoz

LW Fábio Silva | AM Alberto Moleiro | RW Sandro

ST Oliver McBurnie

Player availability updates:

Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Andy Pelmard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Celta Vigo v Espanyol

Estadio Abanca-Balaídos, Vigo

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Celta Vigo team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Vicente Guaita

CB Javi Rodríguez | CB Carl Starfelt | CB Marcos Alonso

LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Ilaix Moriba | RM Sergio Carreira

AM Alfonso González | AM Fernando López

ST Borja Iglesias

Player availability updates:

None reported

Latest Espanyol team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Joan García

LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali

DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Pol Lozano

LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca

ST Roberto Fernández

Player availability updates:

José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT

Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT

Pablo Ramon, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 18

Leganés v Barcelona

Butarque, Leganés, Madrid

Saturday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Leganés team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marko Dmitrovic

LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Matija Nastasic | CB Renato Tapia | RB Valentin Rosier

DM Yvan Neyou

CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Seydouba Cissé

ST Raba | ST Juan Cruz

Player availability updates:

Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Latest Barcelona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Wojciech Szczesny

LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Jules Koundé

DM Eric García

CM Pedri | CM Gavi

FWL Raphinha | ST Ferran Torres | FWR Lamine Yamal

Player availability updates:

Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Dani Olmo, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Osasuna v Girona

El Sadar, Pamplona

Sunday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

Latest Osasuna team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Sergio Herrera

LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Alejandro Catena | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso

CM Jon Moncayola | CM Lucas Torró

AM Rubén García | AM Aimar Oroz

ST Ante Budimir

Player availability updates:

Bryan Zaragoza, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Girona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Paulo Gazzaniga

LB Miguel Gutiérrez | CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | RB Arnau Martínez

DM Yangel Herrera | DM Arthur Melo

LW Arnaut Danjuma | AM Viktor Tsygankov | RW Yáser Asprilla

ST Abel Ruiz

Player availability updates:

Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Iván Martín, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Alavés v Real Madrid

Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Sunday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Latest Alavés team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Adrián Pica

LB Manu Sánchez | CB Abdel Abqar | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia

LM Carles Aleñá | CM Antonio Blanco | CM Joan Jordán | RM Carlos Vicente

ST Enrique García | ST Carlos Martín

Player availability updates:

Tomás Conechny, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20

Jon Guridi, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20

Antonio Sivera, G, suspension, due back Apr. 20

Latest Real Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Thibaut Courtois

LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez

DM Eduardo Camavinga

CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde

FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo

Player availability updates:

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Dani Ceballos, M, leg, DOUBT

Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Real Betis v Villarreal

Benito Villamarín, Sevilla

Sunday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Real Betis team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Adrián

LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Diego Llorente | RB Aitor Ruibal

DM Sergi Altimira | DM Johnny Cardoso

LW Giovani Lo Celso | AM Isco | RW Antony

ST Cucho Hernández

Player availability updates:

Abde Ezzalzouli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 24

Ángel Ortiz, D, ankle, DOUBT

Latest Villarreal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Luiz Júnior

LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenía

LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Yeremy Pino

ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez

Player availability updates:

Ilias Akhomach, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tajon Buchanan, M, ankle, DOUBT

Pape Gueye, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20

Nicolas Pépé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano

San Mamés, Bilbao

Sunday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Athletic Club team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Unai Simón

LB Adama Boiro | CB Unai Núñez | CB Aitor Paredes | RB Andoni Gorosabel

DM Beñat Prados | DM Mikel Vesga

LW Álex Berenguer | AM Unai Gómez | RW Iñaki Williams

ST Gorka Guruzeta

Player availability updates:

Yuri Berchiche, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 17

Latest Rayo Vallecano team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Augusto Batalla

LB Pep Chavarría | CB Aridane Hernández | CB Florian Lejeune | RB Andrei Ratiu

DM Pathé Ciss | DM Pedro Díaz

LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos

ST Randy Nteka

Player availability updates:

Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT

Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid

Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Atlético Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jan Oblak

LB Javi Galán | CB José María Giménez | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente

LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Koke | RM Giuliano Simeone

ST Julián Álvarez | ST Antoine Griezmann

Player availability updates:

Ángel Correa, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 20

Rodrigo De Paul, M, thigh, DOUBT

Samuel Lino, M/D, strain, DOUBT

Latest Real Valladolid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Ferreira

LB Adam Aznou | CB Joseph Aidoo | CB Javi Sánchez | CB David Torres | RB Antonio Candela

LM Raúl Moro | CM Tamás Nikitscher | CM Florian Grillitsch | RM Anuar

ST Marcos André

Player availability updates:

Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Mario Martín, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20