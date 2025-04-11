        <
          LaLiga: Barcelona, Atletico, Real Madrid injury news, predicted XIs

          Craig Burley won't rule out the possibility of a stunning Real Madrid comeback after losing the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-0 to Arsenal.

          Apr 11, 2025, 10:09 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the predicted XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire and subject to updates.)

          Valencia v Sevilla
          Mestalla, Valencia
          Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Valencia team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Giorgi Mamardashvili
          LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | CB César Tárrega | RB Luis Rioja
          LM André Almeida | CM Enzo Barrenechea | CM Javi Guerra | RM Diego López
          ST Hugo Duro

          Player availability updates:

          Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Latest Sevilla team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ørjan Nyland
          LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona
          CM Lucien Agoumé | CM Albert Sambi Lokonga | CM Djibril Sow
          FWL Chidera Ejuke | ST Isaac Romero | FWR Dodi Lukebakio

          Player availability updates:

          Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Adrià Pedrosa, D, hip, DOUBT
          Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14

          Real Sociedad v Mallorca
          Reale Arena, San Sebastián
          Saturday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

          Latest Real Sociedad team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Álex Remiro
          LB Aihen Muñoz | CB Aritz Elustondo | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu
          DM Martín Zubimendi
          LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Luka Sucic | RM Takefusa Kubo
          ST Mikel Oyarzabal

          Player availability updates:

          Nayef Aguerd, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Sheraldo Becker, F, knee, DOUBT
          Brais Méndez, M, foot, DOUBT
          Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jon Pacheco, D, groin, DOUBT
          Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, DOUBT
          Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

          Latest Mallorca team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dominik Greif
          LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo
          DM Samú Costa | DM Omar Mascarell
          AM Sergi Darder | AM Dani Rodríguez
          ST Cyle Larin

          Player availability updates:

          Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
          Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
          Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 22
          Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 11

          Getafe v Las Palmas
          Estadio Coliseum, Getafe
          Saturday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

          Latest Getafe team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Soria
          LB Diego Rico | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené
          DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla
          LW Juan Bernat | AM Christantus Uche | RW Ramón Terrats
          ST Juanmi

          Player availability updates:

          None reported

          Latest Las Palmas team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dinko Horkas
          LB Mika Mármol | CB Juanma Herzog | CB Scott McKenna | RB Viti
          DM Dário Essugo | DM Javi Muñoz
          LW Fábio Silva | AM Alberto Moleiro | RW Sandro
          ST Oliver McBurnie

          Player availability updates:

          Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Andy Pelmard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

          Celta Vigo v Espanyol
          Estadio Abanca-Balaídos, Vigo
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Celta Vigo team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Vicente Guaita
          CB Javi Rodríguez | CB Carl Starfelt | CB Marcos Alonso
          LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Ilaix Moriba | RM Sergio Carreira
          AM Alfonso González | AM Fernando López
          ST Borja Iglesias

          Player availability updates:

          None reported

          Latest Espanyol team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Joan García
          LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali
          DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Pol Lozano
          LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca
          ST Roberto Fernández

          Player availability updates:

          José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT
          Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT
          Pablo Ramon, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 18

          Leganés v Barcelona
          Butarque, Leganés, Madrid
          Saturday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Leganés team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marko Dmitrovic
          LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Matija Nastasic | CB Renato Tapia | RB Valentin Rosier
          DM Yvan Neyou
          CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Seydouba Cissé
          ST Raba | ST Juan Cruz

          Player availability updates:

          Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

          Latest Barcelona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Wojciech Szczesny
          LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Jules Koundé
          DM Eric García
          CM Pedri | CM Gavi
          FWL Raphinha | ST Ferran Torres | FWR Lamine Yamal

          Player availability updates:

          Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Dani Olmo, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Marc-André ter Stegen, G, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4

          Osasuna v Girona
          El Sadar, Pamplona
          Sunday, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

          Latest Osasuna team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Sergio Herrera
          LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Alejandro Catena | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso
          CM Jon Moncayola | CM Lucas Torró
          AM Rubén García | AM Aimar Oroz
          ST Ante Budimir

          Player availability updates:

          Bryan Zaragoza, M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Girona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Paulo Gazzaniga
          LB Miguel Gutiérrez | CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | RB Arnau Martínez
          DM Yangel Herrera | DM Arthur Melo
          LW Arnaut Danjuma | AM Viktor Tsygankov | RW Yáser Asprilla
          ST Abel Ruiz

          Player availability updates:

          Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Iván Martín, M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Alavés v Real Madrid
          Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz
          Sunday, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

          Latest Alavés team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Adrián Pica
          LB Manu Sánchez | CB Abdel Abqar | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia
          LM Carles Aleñá | CM Antonio Blanco | CM Joan Jordán | RM Carlos Vicente
          ST Enrique García | ST Carlos Martín

          Player availability updates:

          Tomás Conechny, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
          Jon Guridi, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
          Antonio Sivera, G, suspension, due back Apr. 20

          Latest Real Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Thibaut Courtois
          LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
          DM Eduardo Camavinga
          CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde
          FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo

          Player availability updates:

          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Dani Ceballos, M, leg, DOUBT
          Ferland Mendy, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Real Betis v Villarreal
          Benito Villamarín, Sevilla
          Sunday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Real Betis team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Adrián
          LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Diego Llorente | RB Aitor Ruibal
          DM Sergi Altimira | DM Johnny Cardoso
          LW Giovani Lo Celso | AM Isco | RW Antony
          ST Cucho Hernández

          Player availability updates:

          Abde Ezzalzouli, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 24
          Ángel Ortiz, D, ankle, DOUBT

          Latest Villarreal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Luiz Júnior
          LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenía
          LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Yeremy Pino
          ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez

          Player availability updates:

          Ilias Akhomach, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Tajon Buchanan, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Pape Gueye, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
          Nicolas Pépé, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano
          San Mamés, Bilbao
          Sunday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Athletic Club team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Unai Simón
          LB Adama Boiro | CB Unai Núñez | CB Aitor Paredes | RB Andoni Gorosabel
          DM Beñat Prados | DM Mikel Vesga
          LW Álex Berenguer | AM Unai Gómez | RW Iñaki Williams
          ST Gorka Guruzeta

          Player availability updates:

          Yuri Berchiche, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 17

          Latest Rayo Vallecano team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Augusto Batalla
          LB Pep Chavarría | CB Aridane Hernández | CB Florian Lejeune | RB Andrei Ratiu
          DM Pathé Ciss | DM Pedro Díaz
          LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos
          ST Randy Nteka

          Player availability updates:

          Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT
          Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid
          Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Atlético Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jan Oblak
          LB Javi Galán | CB José María Giménez | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente
          LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Koke | RM Giuliano Simeone
          ST Julián Álvarez | ST Antoine Griezmann

          Player availability updates:

          Ángel Correa, F/M, suspension, due back Apr. 20
          Rodrigo De Paul, M, thigh, DOUBT
          Samuel Lino, M/D, strain, DOUBT

          Latest Real Valladolid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Ferreira
          LB Adam Aznou | CB Joseph Aidoo | CB Javi Sánchez | CB David Torres | RB Antonio Candela
          LM Raúl Moro | CM Tamás Nikitscher | CM Florian Grillitsch | RM Anuar
          ST Marcos André

          Player availability updates:

          Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Mario Martín, M, suspension, due back Apr. 20