Open Extended Reactions

An unexpected visitor briefly interrupted Saturday's MLS encounter between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC, when a mouse had to be rescued from the field at BC Place.

The game was just seven minutes old when the visiting Austin went to take a corner kick, only for the referee to draw attention to the halfway line where a mouse had scurried onto the field of play.

Proving he could save more than goals, Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made full use of his gloves and dutifully scooped the rodent up and took it to the side of the field so play could resume after a delay of just over a minute.

The Vancouver fans gave Stuver a well-earned round of applause for his efforts.

The pause did little to interrupt the Whitecaps' flying start to the season. The surprise package of the early weeks of 2025, Vancouver came into the game top of the Western Conference.

And it made short work of Austin, winning 5-1 thanks to four goals from United States men's national team striker Brian White.

Vancouver has also been excelling in continental competition, reaching the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup where it will face Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.