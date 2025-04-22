Open Extended Reactions

Jack Wilshere will lead Norwich City in their final two Championship games this season. Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been named the interim head coach of Norwich City until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been promoted from his role as first-team coach to replace Johannes Hoff Thorup, who was sacked by the club on Monday.

The decision came following Norwich's 3-1 loss to Milwall on Sunday that left them 14th in the Championship, 13 points outside the playoff spots.

"Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change," director Ben Knapper said in a statement.

"I'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward."

Wilshere will be in charge of Norwich's final two games of the season against Middlesborough and Cardiff City. Interestingly, he will come up against former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey on the final day of the season with the Welshman being named interim boss at Cardiff.

The former England international made his first foray into coaching at Arsenal, where he spent two years as head coach of the under-18 side before joining Norwich in October 2024.

An Arsenal academy graduate himself, Wilshere played a key role in the development of now-first team players Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.