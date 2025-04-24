QUITO, Ecuador -- Ecuadorian soccer player Jackson Rodríguez's wife and 5-year-old child were kidnapped early Wednesday, police reported, when men broke into their home in search of the Emelec defender, who told investigators he hid under a bed.

The kidnappings took place around 3 a.m. in the coastal city of Guayaquil, police chief Édison Rodríguez said.

In his testimony to police, the 26-year-old fullback said he hid under a bed when he heard the front door being broken down, according to the police chief.

The perpetrators took Rodriguez's wife and child after asking the woman if Rodríguez was at the residence.

According to police, Rodríguez saw from a window "that the individuals were traveling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck."

Jackson Rodríguez has been at Emelec since 2018. MartÃ­n Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The incident occurred amid a state of emergency declared 10 days ago by the government in nine areas of the country, including the province of Guayas, to which Guayaquil belongs. The measure allows the mobilization of security forces in those territories to combat the operations of organized crime groups, which authorities blame for the wave of violence.

Insecurity and crime have plagued Ecuador for four years, with an increase in the first few months of the year, according to the government. Between January and March, 2,345 violent deaths were reported, 742 of which occurred in Guayaquil, 168 miles southwest of the capital Quito.

Other athletes have been targeted in the past. In December 2024, soccer player Pedro Perlaza, who played for Liga de Quito, was kidnapped in Esmeraldas, a city 113 miles northwest of Quito, and rescued a few days later.