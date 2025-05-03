A look at some of the strangest shirt sponsorships in football history as Travis Scott is named as the brand on Barcelona's Clásico shirt. (0:49)

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out discussing his Real Madrid future until the end of the LaLiga season, saying his "affection" and "respect" for the club prevent him from saying any more.

Madrid -- who were eliminated from the Champions League last month and lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona on Sunday -- are still in the LaLiga title race, just four points behind Barça with five games to play, starting with Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Brazilian Football Confederation, who are looking to hire Ancelotti as national team coach, are willing to wait for the Italian until the title race is decided, with a crucial Clásico between Madrid and Barça coming up on May 11.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 33 76 2 - Real Madrid 33 72 3 - Atlético 33 66 4 - Athletic Club 33 60 5 - Villarreal 33 55 6 - Real Betis 33 54 7 - Celta Vigo 33 46 8 - Osasuna 33 44 9 - Mallorca 33 44 10 - Real Sociedad 33 42

"I have a lot of affection for my club, my players and the fans, and at the same time, respect," Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday when asked if he could "clarify" his plans. "I'll talk about my future on May 25, and not before ... I don't have to talk now about what might happen on May 25."

Ancelotti has a contract at Madrid until June 2026, but is expected to depart at the end of this season after a disappointing campaign.

However, ESPN has reported that there is currently no consensus over the manner of his departure from the club, with whether he is fired, or leaves voluntarily to take the Brazil job, affecting his financial settlement.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid reign looks likely to come to an end at the end of the season. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

"I understand that you [the media] want to talk about my future but I don't, it's a lack of communication between us," Ancelotti said on Saturday. "I know exactly what I have to do, and what I'm going to do, which is not talk about my future today."

Ancelotti insisted that whatever happens, there would be no falling out with the club. "I don't know what will happen, but however it is, it will be a fantastic farewell," he said.

"I'll never have a fight with the club, I haven't had one in six years and I never will. I won't allow myself to have a fight with my club on the last day, which could be May 25, it could be 2026 or 2030. Whenever it is, it will be a beautiful day."

Ancelotti denied that he's been upset with media reports linking Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as his possible successor, as well as an interim role for director of football Santi Solari for this summer's Club World Cup.

"I have a great relationship with the club, we talk about everything, we always have," Ancelotti said. "The relationship is fantastic. The news stories are what they are, and a lot of it isn't true."

Madrid face Celta on Sunday with a string of injuries in defence, after Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba were all ruled out this week, joining long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão.