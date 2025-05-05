Stats: Mbappe's 24 goals just 2 behind Ronaldo, Messi's 859, Kane's first and Bayern's 34

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of European club football with crucial results across the top leagues. Bayern Munich clinched their 34th German league title after Bayer Leverkusen drew their match.

Chelsea took a big step towards Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over champions Liverpool while Arsenal suffered a blow against Bournemouth. In LaLiga, both Barcelona and Real Madrid won their respective matches with the former maintaining their lead at the top by four points.

In Serie A, Napoli won their game to lead the table by three points over fellow title challengers Inter Milan who also earned a victory.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

17

At 17 years 156 days, Chido Obi became the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match for Manchester United.

16

Manchester United suffered 16 league defeats this season, the most for the club in a single Premier League season.

21

Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their joint-most ever in a single campaign (level with 2019-20).

100

With his goal in 1-1 draw against Brighton, Alexander Isak now has 100 career league goals in Europe's top 7 leagues.

15 and 24

Chelsea's Cole Palmer leads the club in goals (15) and goal contributions (24) this season in all competitions and now he has converted 14 of his 15 penalty kicks for the club in all competitions, including shootouts (4/5 in PL this season).

37

With 37 goals in 67 matches all competitions, Palmer is now all-time 10th best goal-scorer for Chelsea.

5

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has scored 5 goals from corner kicks this season in all competitions, the most among Premier League players in 2024-25.

24

Kylian Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 30 LaLiga games, only Cristiano Ronaldo in 09/10 (26) and Ruud van Nistelrooij in 06/07 (25) have scored more in their first campaign with Real Madrid in the 21st century.

6

This was Mbappe's 6th multi-goal game this season in LaLiga, tying PSG's Ousmane Dembélé, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski for the most among players from Europe's top 5 leagues.

31

Among Brazilian footballers, Raphinha's 31 goals in all competitions for Barcelona is only behind Neymar's 39 in 2015-15 season.

10

Antony has been involved in 10 goals in 19 games for Real Betis in all competitions (six goals and four assists), as many as in his last 72 games for Manchester United (also six goals and four assists).

1-0

Roma have won 1-0 nine times in the current Serie A season, more than any other team in the top five European Leagues. Eight of these wins came under Claudio Ranieri.

34, 33 and 12

Bayern Munich are German champions for the 34th time, their 33rd Bundesliga title -- including 12 times in the last 13 seasons.

Bayern's 34th top tier title is now only behind Real Madrid and Juventus who both won 36 league titles.

1

The Bundesliga title is Harry Kane's first major trophy of his career.

694

Kane played 694 matches and 58 tournaments for club and country without winning a single title in his career.

18

Serhou Guirassy became just the second player to score 18+ goals in consecutive Bundesliga seasons with two different clubs (also 28 for VfB Stuttgart in 2023-24) after Timo Konietzka (22 for Dortmund in 1964-65 and 26 for 1860 Munich in 1965-66).

4

PSG became the first team in the Europe's top 5 to start a league match with 4 players born in 2006 or later: Warren Zaïre-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Axel Tape and Ibrahim Mbaye.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

4

Lionel Messi ended a 4-game scoreless streak in all competitions with a strike against NY Red Bulls.

859

It was also Messi's 859th career goal.

