How would Trent fit in at Real Madrid with Alonso in charge? (1:59)

Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold to join them for this summer's Club World Cup, sources have told ESPN, and now plan talks with Liverpool to negotiate an early release from his contract.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Alexander-Arnold had "informed Liverpool FC of his intention to leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his current contract," saying that he would "depart Anfield once his deal ceases on June 30, 2025."

ESPN has reported that Madrid are "very optimistic" about signing the England international on a free transfer. Talks with Alexander-Arnold's camp have been ongoing for months, and only the final details are now lacking on a contract.

Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Alexander-Arnold, sources told ESPN, and he would be open to joining early, at the end of the Premier League season, if a deal can be struck with Liverpool.

Madrid had been keen to bring in the right-back in January after their first choice in the position, Dani Carvajal, suffered a long-term knee injury in October.

However, Liverpool were unwilling to consider a deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Liverpool. Getty

Sources told ESPN that the LaLiga giants would now like to negotiate an agreement with Liverpool -- for a reasonable fee -- to allow Alexander-Arnold to join them before his contract at Anfield is due to expire.

That would allow the defender to travel with Madrid to the United States to take part in the Club World Cup.

Madrid's group games will see them play Al Hilal in Miami, Florida on June 18, Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 22, and Salzburg in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 26.

The club view Alexander-Arnold's taking part in the tournament as the best way to integrate him into the team as soon as possible, sources said, and prepare for the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool won their 20th English league title -- and second Premier League crown -- last week.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has spent 20 years at Anfield, winning the 2019 Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

"I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person," he said on Monday, "And I think now is the right time for me to do that."