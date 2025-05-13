Open Extended Reactions

England women have received a huge boost ahead of this summer's European Championship with Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all returning to the Lionesses' squad ahead of matches against Portugal and Spain in the Nations League.

The trio have all been absent this year due to injury, but have been recalled by Sarina Wiegman.

Stanway has been out since January after picking up a lateral collateral ligament tear, while Hemp underwent knee surgery last November. Greenwood returns after injuring her medial collateral ligament in December.

But there is no place in the squad for Lauren James who is still absent after injuring her hamstring against Belgium in April.

In the 27-player squad, Wiegman has also called up Brighton's Michelle Agyemang, who marked her debut with a well-taken goal against Belgium in April.

Both Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway have been sidelined with long-term injuries this season. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

There's a recall for Missy Bo Kearns while Tottenham's Ella Morris gets a first call-up after impressing for the Under-23s side.

Millie Turner, Lucy Parker and Maisie Symonds drop out from the last squad Wiegman named.

As England look to defend their crown at this summer's Euros, the return of Stanway, Greenwood and Hemp will be a huge positive for Wiegman. But before thoughts of the tournament in Switzerland this summer, England know two wins against Portugal at Wembley on May 30, and away at World Cup-winners Spain in Barcelona on June 3 will be enough to make the knockout stages of the Nations League.

"These are another two important games for us in a big year," Wiegman said in a statement. "Naturally we are preparing for the summer ahead. We saw in February that both Portugal and Spain will provide a big challenge and that excites us. These are the levels we need to compete against to make sure we are the best possible version of ourselves on July 5 when our Euro begins.

"At the same time, it is important that we focus first on what is right in front of us and ending the Nations League campaign in the best possible way."

England's last matches came in the double header were against Belgium in April. They defeated Belgium 5-0 at Ashton Gate, but then fell 3-2 in Leuven.

"We have reflected upon two different performances against Belgium in April and although there were positives to take, there is more we want and need to improve on," Wiegman said.

"We have the possibility of seeing 27-players in our environment and that's a real positive. It will give us more good information to make important decisions in the near future. Also naming the squad 12 days before the window begins gives all the players clarity as the season ends for some and carries on for others. The hard work continues from the moment we arrive at St. George's Park on Monday May 26."