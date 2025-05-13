Steve Nicol debates why the likes of France, England and Brazil are favoured to win the World Cup ahead of Argentina. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez saw his five-game international ban upheld on Monday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal from the Uruguay federation over punishments handed out following a brawl at their 2024 Copa América semifinal against Colombia.

The ruling means that Núñez and four teammates will have to miss La Celeste's next three CONMEBOL qualifying matches, which will be against Paraguay and Venezuela in the June doubleheader and the next match against Peru in September.

The forward could potentially return to the Uruguayan team on Sept. 13 against Chile in Santiago for the final matchday of the qualifiers.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur must serve his four-game suspension while José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera and Ronald Araújo must each serve a three-game ban.

CAS denied the appeals from the players and the federation in the case that challenged CONMEBOL's decision to fine the players for violence against fans during the 2024 Copa América semifinal.

The players and federation attempted to annul all fines and suspensions related to the incident under "the principle of self-defence," but CAS ruled in favor of CONMEBOL.

Following Uruguay's 1-0 loss to Colombia at Charlotte, North Carolina, last summer, the players listed in the appeal process went into the stands and participated in violent conduct against opposing supporters. Though Giménez said that the players jumped in to defend their families, CONMEBOL launched an independent investigation and found the participants guilty.

"The appeal by the Players and the AUF was subsequently heard remotely on 28 March 2025. Having heard the submissions of all Parties, the CAS Panel considered the Players' argument that they acted under the principle of self-defence, as relatives of the Uruguayan football team were situated in the same sector where the altercation with Colombian fans occurred," CAS said in a statement regarding the ruling.

"The Panel found that in this case, the principle of self-defence does not apply and that the conduct of the Players constituted a voluntary, violent and unjustified action, which was in violation of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Accordingly, the appeal has been dismissed and the Appealed Decision, including the sanctions on Players and the AUF, has been upheld in full."

Bentancur was also fined $16,000 while the Uruguay federation was issued a $20,000 fine.