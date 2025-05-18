Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Following an enthralling campaign that saw them captivate Asian football, and arguably turn an entire nation into fans, it ultimately was not to be for Lion City Sailors.

But even in defeat, as they lost 2-1 to Sharjah in Sunday's AFC Champions League Two final at Bishan Stadium, they did not fail to deliver one final thriller for onlookers to savour.

Trailing to Firas Ben Larbi's 74th-minute opener, time was running out for the Sailors when they -- in trademark spirited fashion -- forced an injury-time equaliser through a Maxime Lestienne effort.

All throughout the season, when they had previously played at Jalan Besar Stadium, such a moment had never failed to elicit an almighty roar even when there were relatively modest crowds in the region of 4,000.

Yet, with Bishan's capacity expanded to 10,000 in order to be a venue befitting of a continental final, the deafening noise that greeted the ball finding the bottom corner from Lestienne's left foot was, unsurprisingly, the loudest all campaign long.

Just when it looked like they had done enough to force extra-time, Sharjah would strike again with Marcus Meloni producing a composed finish in the 97th minute to break Sailors' hearts -- and the majority of the 9,737 present -- and snatch the title for the Emirati outfit.

The Sailors' despair was evident when the final whistle sounded moments later.

Still, while they were beaten, they were far from humbled.

As has been the case many times throughout the campaign, even coming up against more-illustrious opposition, the Sailors were more than a match for their opponents.

As many blows they took, they landed.

On Sunday, they even edged the possession stakes 50.5% to 49.5%. They even had 16 shots on goal to Sharjah's 12, although the visitors had more on target.

On a different evening, it could easily have been them lifting the trophy.

Despite defeat in the AFC Champions League Two final, Lion City Sailors can look back on their campaign with plenty of pride as they became the first Singaporean club to reach a continental decider. Lion City Sailors FC

They might have taken the lead in the 20th minute when a goalmouth scramble from a corner led to Bart Ramselaar sending a low drive towards goal -- only for Sharjah captain Shahin Abdulrahman to be perfectly positioned to make a crucial block.

Diogo Costa was next to threaten for the Sailors 15 minutes later but his speculative effort was kept out foot of the post with opposition goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani most likely beaten.

The Sailors continued to look dangerous in the second half but, just after Sharjah had spurned an excellent opportunity of their own in the 69th minute -- when Ousmane Camara sent a towering free header off target at the near post -- the breakthrough would eventually come their way five minutes later.

Having looked most dangerous whenever they attempted to get in behind the Sailors defence with diagonal deliveries over the top, this method finally came to fruition as Caio Lucas' visionary pass to the back post released Khaled Ibrahim, who expertly guided the ball back across the face of goal to leave Ben Larbi with a simple finish right on the line.

The contest might have been over in the 81st minute but this time the woodwork would come to the Sailors' rescue as Meloni went straight for goal from a freekick on the right wing only to see it come back off the post with Izwan Mahbud belatedly scampering across.

As the game entered its closing stages, the hosts showed even greater urgency, soon turning to route one football as the backline looked to hoof the ball into the area at every opportunity.

After a couple of close shaves, the equaliser duly arrived.

For the first time on the evening, Costa opted for a low delivery as opposed to the aerial balls that hadn't been that effective from the left.

His pass was just behind Song Ui-Young but Lestienne was waiting next in line. By his usual lofty standards, the Belgian had been having a quiet night but, ever the man for the big occasion, he would effortlessly sweep a shot past Al-Hosani's despairing dive.

Nonetheless, having done admirably well to draw level, a lapse in concentration by the Sailors would allow Sharjah to reclaim the lead in the 97th minute.

As Sharjah looked find the right opening down the left, there was an obvious pass on offer but the hosts just failed to see it coming.

It reached Meloni, who was certainly onside despite some half-hearted appeals from the Sailors.

A recovering Lionel Tan was too easy to skip around while Toni Datković, in a desperate attempt to make a block, slightly got into the way of any save Izwan might have attempted.

Meloni's moment as the match winner had arrived as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

There was still time for the Sailors to grab a second equaliser and they certainly gave it their all.

Izwan even ventured to his opposite number's penalty box on a number of occasions. Once, it was not even at a freekick or corner but from a throw-in -- although it might as well have been a set-piece given the way Tan hurled the ball into the area.

In the 9th minute of added time and then the 12th, the Sailors faithful rose off their seats as their valiant team looked poised to equalise.

On both occasions, they just failed to capitalise on some absolute heart-in-mouth moments.

The defending was desperate and last-ditch but Sharjah got the job done.

Just as he did in the first half, Shahin would make a crucial intervention yards out from his goal just as Shawal Anuar looked destined to pounce on a loose ball in the 112th minute.

For his resilience, Shahin was certainly deserving to be the first Sharjah player to lay his hands on the trophy as captain -- although he opted to give departing coach Cosmin Olăroiu the perfect send-off in being the one to lift their new piece of silverware triumphantly aloft.

For the Sailors, as they went on a lap of honour, they were also deserving of all the adulation they were receiving even in defeat.

They were once again brave and brilliant, just as they have been throughout the campaign.

In a season that has already seen then make history in becoming the first Singaporean club to reach a continental decider, going all the way just was not to be for them.