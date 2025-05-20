Harry Maguire speaks about Man United's Premier League form and looks ahead to the Europa League final. (2:02)

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident that they will land Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer, sources have told ESPN.

United are pressing ahead with a deal for the Brazilian forward, who has a £62.5 million ($83.5m) transfer clause in his contract at Molineux.

Club sources are insisting attention is focused on Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham, but sources with knowledge of the deal have described talks as "nearing the final stages."

United are prepared to trigger Cunha's transfer clause and sources have told ESPN that the 25-year-old is willing to move to Old Trafford regardless of whether there is Champions League football next season.

Manchester United are prepared to trigger Matheus Cunha transfer clause to sign him from Wolves. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

Ruben Amorim's team need to win the Europa League in Bilbao on Wednesday to earn a place in Europe's top club competition.

Amorim is keen to sign Cunha and has identified the former Atlético Madrid forward as the perfect player to fill one of the No.10 roles in his 3-4-3 system.

Sources have told ESPN that United have also looked at Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

United are not expecting any problems in signing Cunha. They are hopeful he will agree to fit into the club's revamped salary structure as bosses attempt to bring down the overall wage bill.