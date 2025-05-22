PSG attacker Ousmane Dembélé says his team is "hungry to win" ahead of the Champions League final vs. Inter Milan. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos, considered one of the sport's transfer gurus, has ended speculation over a move to Manchester United by signing a five-year contract with the French club's owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), to continue his role with the Champions League finalists.

Campos, who joined PSG in 2022, has overseen PSG's sporting strategy and player recruitment since joining from Lille in 2020.

The 60-year-old had previously worked as sporting director at Monaco and as a tactical analyst at Real Madrid during Jose Mourinho's three-year period as coach at the Bernabéu.

With United parting company with sporting director Dan Ashworth last November after the former Newcastle and Brighton executive had spent just five months at Old Trafford, the Premier League club had been repeatedly linked to Campos in recent months.

Luis Campos, one of the sport's transfer gurus, has extended his contract with PSG. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

But with PSG preparing to face Reims in the Coupe de France final on Saturday before their Champions League final encounter with Inter Milan in Munich on May 31, Campos has now signed a new deal with QSI, who also own Portuguese club Braga, to remain with the organisation until 2030.

"We are delighted to renew Luis Campos as Sports Advisor at QSI until 2030," QSI chairman Nasser al Khelaifi said in a statement. "We are building our project for the long-term and Luis has done a fantastic job over the past three years.

"We have great stability, purpose and collective focus within our Group, across all our assets, today -- for which I thank Luis -- and look forward to many more successes and achieving our long-term goals at QSI in the future."

Campos added: "I am delighted to continue my story with QSI to 2030. We can be very proud of how we have transformed the clubs, companies, projects and ethos within our group over the last three years, and I truly believe this is only the beginning of our successes."