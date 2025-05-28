Open Extended Reactions

England's Euro 2025 preparations have suffered a further setback with the news midfielder Ella Morris has injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training while with the national squad.

England are preparing for their Nations League matches with Portugal and Spain, and then attention turns to their defence of the European Championships title, but they have been rocked by a series of setbacks in the build-up.

The news of Morris' serious injury is the latest setback. Millie Bright, who captained the England squad in the 2023 World Cup, has stepped back from the squad to prioritise her own mental wellbeing, while Mary Earps announced her international retirement on Tuesday. Now, Tottenham Hotspur's Morris has suffered the serious injury which whas seen England rejig plans yet again.

"Ella Morris has suffered an ACL injury in training and will return to Tottenham Hotspur to begin her rehabilitation," the FA said in a statement.

"England's support team will remain in close contact with her and the club. Everyone involved with the Lionesses wishes Ella the very best with her recovery."

With Morris sidelined, England have added Manchester City midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown to their 26-player squad