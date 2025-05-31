Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Luis Enrique said Paris Saint-Germain want to "continue to conquer" by making the FIFA Club World Cup the "cherry on the cake" after a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in Munich sealed the Ligue 1 champions' first Champions League title.

Two goals from Désiré Doué and strikes from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu completed PSG's win as they became only the second French club, after Marseille in 1993, to be crowned European champions.

It also completed a treble of trophies this season, with the Champions League added to Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

But with PSG set to take part in the inaugural Club World Cup in the USA this summer -- they face Atlético Madrid in Pasadena, California, on June 15 in their opening game -- former Barcelona coach Enrique has challenged his team to keep on winning.

"On my first day at PSG, I had my first press conference and I said my ultimate goal as coach was to fill the trophy cabinet," Enrique said. "The only one missing was the Champions League, but here we are.

"We have ticked that box now, but we are ambitious and we are going to continue to conquer."

Luis Enrique won the Champions League for the second time as a coach after previously winning with Barcelona. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"The Club World Cup is an incredible competition, not the same as Champions League yet, but it will become something that all the best teams in the world want to win.

"And we want to finish the season in style and that would be the cherry on the cake, and our fifth trophy this season, if we pull it off."

Despite their ultimately comfortable victory, Enrique said that Inter made it tough for his side and that PSG were "lucky" to take their chances.

"There was so much tension coming into the game that I don't really know what to think," he said. "I don't know if we can call the performance a masterpiece, but we got off to a great start and my team was exceptional.

"But there was so much pressure from Inter and we were very lucky with our goals because whenever we had opportunities, we put them in the net. In the end, we were in cruise control.

"And our fans showed tonight how intense they are, They were our 12th man and my team reflected their passion."