PSG fans take to the streets of Paris after their side are crowned Champions League winners with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué beat Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the Champions League Young Player of the Season award after scoring twice in his side's 5-0 final win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Both teenagers -- slated as perhaps the two best young players in world football -- made the team of the season.

Doue, 19, wrapped up his extremely impressive campaign by creating the opening goal in the final for Achraf Hakimi before scoring twice himself.

PSG had seven players named in the competition's team of the season while humbled finalists Inter had just one included.

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé won the tournament's Player of the Season award by UEFA on Sunday after his turnaround season ended with him playing a big role in his side winning the competition for the first time.

Dembele struggled early in the campaign, dropped by coach Luis Enrique for a league phase game with Arsenal for disciplinary reasons, but the 28-year-old went on to score eight Champions League goals after his switch to a more central role.

While Dembele failed to find the net in Saturday's final in Munich, he was singled out by the manager for his performance.

"I would give the Ballon d'Or to Mr. Ousmane Dembele," Luis Enrique said. "The way he defended tonight, just that alone could be worth the Ballon d'Or. That's how you lead a team. Goals, trophies, leadership, defence, his pressing."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

Champions League Team of the Season:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Vitinha (PSG), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Désiré Doué (PSG), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Raphinha (Barcelona)