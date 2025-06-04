Open Extended Reactions

It's officially June, which means United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes is staring at her self-imposed deadline of figuring out the core of players on which she will rely going forward.

A pair of comfortable victories -- 3-0 over China on May 31, followed by 4-0 over Jamaica on Tuesday night -- didn't offer the same kind of revealing test Brazil offered in April, but Hayes continued to dole out debuts this window in her quest to find every possible solution. Hayes said prior to the two games that "we're very much on track for identifying that core group" that she will develop on the road to the 2027 World Cup. She offered more specifics in the days that followed, including the most revealing clue yet about who will be the USWNT's next No. 1 goalkeeper following Tuesday's win over Jamaica.

"When I watch the team, they very much molded into an Emma Hayes team," Hayes said after Tuesday's victory. "That's how I feel when I watch us. I feel like there's a lot of composure to the performances."

Drawing too definitive of conclusions from these two games in a vacuum risks hyperbole, but the victories over China and Jamaica brought further confirmation of trends that were already developing.

Who continues to establish themselves as part of that core, and who among the new players looks like they will stick around? Let's look by position.

Goalkeepers: A clear favorite emerges

This moment of uncertainty and inexperience in goal is unprecedented in the USWNT's 40-year history, but there is now a clear favorite to take the No. 1 job -- something that could not be said previously.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce started both games for the USWNT this window, earning her second and third caps after her strong debut against Brazil in April. Tullis-Joyce wasn't busy in either game as the USWNT dominated possession (including 82% against Jamaica, who had zero shots on target and generated 0.07 expected goals, per ESPN Stats and Information). That can be the life of the goalkeeper, however -- especially for the USWNT against inferior opposition.

Hayes tried to pour some water on the idea that any goalkeeper will be the No. 1 by stating it is necessary to develop multiple players for the role ahead of 2027. Yet she also made it clear how Tullis-Joyce is the leader.

"I think it's fair to say Phallon's experience at this moment in time, with the current group that I've got, is ahead," Hayes said. "I still want to develop the other goalkeepers, but I get a fair sense of where their level is, one in relation to each other, but two in relation to 2027.

"There's no easy way to answer that question, because I don't think it's as simple as just saying you're my No. 1 and develop one. I think it would be foolish of me to do that in case someone falls out of form or they get injured, or those things, but Phallon is doing a tremendous job with everything that I'm asking."

Tullis-Joyce is the most in-form American goalkeeper at the club level -- although Claudia Dickey's NWSL "data don't lie," as Hayes said recently before calling up Dickey for the first time -- and she's starting to establish the necessary relationships with her defenders.

The most recent games were also the first with all-world centerback Naomi Girma available this year. Hayes noted after Tuesday's match that it was important for Girma and Tullis-Joyce to "build connections." There should be more of that in the future.

The USWNT won big as expected against China and Jamaica, but the talent shone through at several positions and will have taught coach Hayes a lot about her players. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Defenders: Another debut in the books

Girma's return brought a calming presence and experience to the back line. "Naomi is like getting the Rolls-Royce out of the garage," Hayes said on Tuesday. "I mean, what an unbelievable football player -- just like a Rolls-Royce is an unbelievable car."

Emily Fox shone as the high-and-wide fullback in Tuesday's gameplan against Jamaica, and she was rewarded with an assist on the opening goal as she pushed up to join the forward line in the attack. The newer faces on Tuesday were Tara McKeown, who Hayes continues to test in different partnerships at centerback, and Kerry Abello, who made her international debut at fullback.

McKeown completed a game-high 101 passes (on 108 attempts) as she and Girma set a faster tempo from deep areas to maneuver around Jamaica's lower defensive block. Tuesday was also the first time the two had played together.

Abello's debut on Tuesday was the most interesting. She has been a standout fullback and winger for the NWSL champion Orlando Pride over the past year-plus, and she enters the international scene as the USWNT is trying to figure out its depth chart at fullback, a quest that's stretched through several cycles.