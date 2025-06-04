It's officially June, which means United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes is staring at her self-imposed deadline of figuring out the core of players on which she will rely going forward.
A pair of comfortable victories -- 3-0 over China on May 31, followed by 4-0 over Jamaica on Tuesday night -- didn't offer the same kind of revealing test Brazil offered in April, but Hayes continued to dole out debuts this window in her quest to find every possible solution. Hayes said prior to the two games that "we're very much on track for identifying that core group" that she will develop on the road to the 2027 World Cup. She offered more specifics in the days that followed, including the most revealing clue yet about who will be the USWNT's next No. 1 goalkeeper following Tuesday's win over Jamaica.
"When I watch the team, they very much molded into an Emma Hayes team," Hayes said after Tuesday's victory. "That's how I feel when I watch us. I feel like there's a lot of composure to the performances."
Drawing too definitive of conclusions from these two games in a vacuum risks hyperbole, but the victories over China and Jamaica brought further confirmation of trends that were already developing.
Who continues to establish themselves as part of that core, and who among the new players looks like they will stick around? Let's look by position.
Goalkeepers: A clear favorite emerges
This moment of uncertainty and inexperience in goal is unprecedented in the USWNT's 40-year history, but there is now a clear favorite to take the No. 1 job -- something that could not be said previously.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce started both games for the USWNT this window, earning her second and third caps after her strong debut against Brazil in April. Tullis-Joyce wasn't busy in either game as the USWNT dominated possession (including 82% against Jamaica, who had zero shots on target and generated 0.07 expected goals, per ESPN Stats and Information). That can be the life of the goalkeeper, however -- especially for the USWNT against inferior opposition.
Hayes tried to pour some water on the idea that any goalkeeper will be the No. 1 by stating it is necessary to develop multiple players for the role ahead of 2027. Yet she also made it clear how Tullis-Joyce is the leader.
"I think it's fair to say Phallon's experience at this moment in time, with the current group that I've got, is ahead," Hayes said. "I still want to develop the other goalkeepers, but I get a fair sense of where their level is, one in relation to each other, but two in relation to 2027.
"There's no easy way to answer that question, because I don't think it's as simple as just saying you're my No. 1 and develop one. I think it would be foolish of me to do that in case someone falls out of form or they get injured, or those things, but Phallon is doing a tremendous job with everything that I'm asking."
Tullis-Joyce is the most in-form American goalkeeper at the club level -- although Claudia Dickey's NWSL "data don't lie," as Hayes said recently before calling up Dickey for the first time -- and she's starting to establish the necessary relationships with her defenders.
The most recent games were also the first with all-world centerback Naomi Girma available this year. Hayes noted after Tuesday's match that it was important for Girma and Tullis-Joyce to "build connections." There should be more of that in the future.
Defenders: Another debut in the books
Girma's return brought a calming presence and experience to the back line. "Naomi is like getting the Rolls-Royce out of the garage," Hayes said on Tuesday. "I mean, what an unbelievable football player -- just like a Rolls-Royce is an unbelievable car."
Emily Fox shone as the high-and-wide fullback in Tuesday's gameplan against Jamaica, and she was rewarded with an assist on the opening goal as she pushed up to join the forward line in the attack. The newer faces on Tuesday were Tara McKeown, who Hayes continues to test in different partnerships at centerback, and Kerry Abello, who made her international debut at fullback.
McKeown completed a game-high 101 passes (on 108 attempts) as she and Girma set a faster tempo from deep areas to maneuver around Jamaica's lower defensive block. Tuesday was also the first time the two had played together.
Abello's debut on Tuesday was the most interesting. She has been a standout fullback and winger for the NWSL champion Orlando Pride over the past year-plus, and she enters the international scene as the USWNT is trying to figure out its depth chart at fullback, a quest that's stretched through several cycles.
Hayes said before this training camp that she has begun to see Abello round out her game as someone who can be an attacking fullback or a stay-at-home defender as Orlando builds out attacks in a three-back formation. Abello played that latter role against Jamaica, allowing Fox to push high with freedom, and nearly scored in the final minutes of her debut, which was relatively unremarkable (that's a compliment). She looked like she fits just fine, as much as any debutant could in a game the USWNT thoroughly controlled from the opening kickoff.
Avery Patterson is also a strong challenger at the fullback position and at 22, has a bright future ahead. She came off the bench against Jamaica and delivered a picture-perfect assist to Lynn Biyendolo for the fourth USWNT goal.
Midfielders: The kids are alright
Let's lay it out there again: Lily Yohannes is the real deal at 17 years old. Yes, she has plenty to work on, but her ceiling is so obviously high that Hayes' biggest question is not "if," but "where" in the midfield triangle she should play Yohannes in the long-term.
On Tuesday against Jamaica, Yohannes lined up as the No. 10 instead of the box-to-box midfielder, and she delivered another signature through ball to lead to the USWNT's first goal. Her vision is exceptional, and she makes it look casual. The next development of her game will be getting accustomed to some of the more direct, physical play like she experienced vs. Brazil in April.
Fellow teenager Claire Hutton also started against Jamaica to earn her third cap -- this time as part of a double pivot in the middle alongside Sam Coffey. Hutton once again looked like a more experienced player as she and Coffey checked into wide spaces to receive the ball and draw Jamaica out of its defensive shape.
The USWNT has had a love-hate relationship with the double pivot in recent years, and the truth is that the exact setup will depend on the opponent. But it was effective again against Jamaica, and Hutton playing alongside Coffey provides balance and support. Both Hutton and Yohannes have the makings of players who can be fixtures with the USWNT for multiple cycles.
Forwards: A Cat and mouse game
Catarina Macario is the USWNT's No. 9 for the foreseeable future, especially with Sophia Wilson out on maternity leave. The unique way in which Macario plays that position affects everything and everyone around her.
Macario is more comfortable as a No. 10 and thus plays the striker role as a false nine -- a role the USWNT has not consistently played with in recent memory. There's a Catch-22 to that: It allows Macario to play freely, combining with her attacking midfielder and drawing centerbacks out of shape, but it also could mean there's a void left in the strike space at times.
Hayes is savvy and has accounted for this by encouraging her wingers to take the vacant space on the inside, and nobody is doing that better right now than Alyssa Thompson. The 20-year-old Thompson oozes confidence on the ball 1-v-1 and likes to cut in and combine or shoot from the left flank -- which is exactly what led to the USWNT's second goal on Tuesday.
Ally Sentnor scored that goal and registered a brace, giving her four goals in eight caps. Sentnor is exceptional on the dribble; former USWNT winger Tobin Heath recently said Sentnor "has demonstrated Messi-like qualities."
Sentnor also can fire a powerful shot on a short run-up and without much space -- a signature skill of another two-time World Cup champion winger, Christen Press. While she still needs to improve her shot selection and accuracy, but she is already producing for the USWNT at 21 years old. She will be part of the solution at wide forward alongside Thompson and Michelle Cooper, among others.
Lynn Biyendolo also scored a brace off the bench as she continues to fill any role that Hayes throws at her -- Biyendolo's 12 goals as a substitute are more than any other USWNT player since 2016, per Opta.
"We really wanted to be ruthless in the in the final third," Hayes said on Tuesday. "I don't think we started out like that, but I think we ended like that."
There are tougher tests to come, most imminently against Canada on July 2, but as Hayes said on Tuesday, there is a maturity to the USWNT despite its inexperience. The progress from this time last year is clear both in the depth of the player pool and the team's patterns of play.
By this time next month, Hayes will have identified her core for the 2027 World Cup. From here, that process looks right on track.