Barcelona have failed in a bid to sign Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, sources have told ESPN.

Díaz, 28, has emerged as a leading target for the LaLiga champions, who are also considering a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

But sources have told ESPN that Liverpool have rejected an approach from the Spanish club this week and made it clear that they have no intention of offloading the Colombia international.

Díaz, a £37.5 million ($50.9m) signing from FC Porto in January 2022, was a key figure in Liverpool's Premier League title success this season, with only Mohamed Salah scoring more than his 13 league goals.

While Liverpool are expected to offload Darwin Núñez this summer, head coach Arne Slot wants to retain Díaz in his squad and the club are under no pressure to listen to offers for the player.

Liverpool continue to lead the chase for Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz, who is on international duty with Germany in the UEFA Nations League until after Sunday's third-place playoff against Spain or France in Stuttgart.

Clubs are able to complete transfers before the early-June window closes next Tuesday.

The early-June window, introduced this summer primarily to enable teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup to bolster their squads, closes on June 10 before reopening on June 16 until September 1.