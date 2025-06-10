Dean Huijsen speaks about his move to Real Madrid and whether he wants to wear the No. 4 jersey. (0:45)

Dean Huijsen said he wanted to be at Real Madrid "from day one" as he was presented as the club's first summer signing on Tuesday, saying that "since Madrid called me, I didn't have eyes for any other team."

Madrid announced the signing of defender Huijsen, 20, last month on a five-year contract, after the club activated the Spain international's £50 million ($67.5m) release clause at AFC Bournemouth.

Huijsen starred in the Premier League last season, leading him to make his Spain debut in March, and sources told ESPN that Madrid beat interest from a number of top European clubs to sign the centre-back.

On Tuesday, Huijsen formally signed his contract at Madrid, and posed with his new No. 24 shirt. He was then introduced by club president Florentino Pérez, before taking questions from the media.

"I wanted to be here from day one," Huijsen said in a short speech. "Since [Real] Madrid called me, I didn't have eyes for any other team ... I arrive at the best club in the world. I'm here to give everything, work hard, and keep being humble. Let's hope we can win a lot of trophies together, starting with the Club World Cup. Madrid is the club of my life."

Pérez called Huijsen "a modern centre-back, ready for the present and the future" and "one of the great players to emerge in football in recent years," adding that "a lot of big clubs wanted to sign you."

Huijsen was presented a week after new coach Xabi Alonso, with another new signing, Trent Alexander-Arnold, expected to be introduced later this week.

The defender said he had already spoken with Alonso about his role in the team.

Dean Huijsen signed with Real Madrid last month on a five-year contract. Diego Souto/Getty Images

"We've spoken a bit," Huijsen said. "We spoke about what he expects of me... I think I fit in well with Xabi's football. I'll try to contribute to the team. I think I've shown that I'm ready."

Huijsen has described former Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos as his "idol" although he said he wasn't thinking about one day wearing Ramos' number four shirt.

"[Ramos] sent me a message the day [the transfer] was made official," Huijsen said. "He's my biggest idol, the best centre-back in history."

Madrid fly to the United States -- where they will be based in Palm Beach, Florida -- this weekend to take part in the Club World Cup, playing Al Hilal in their opening game in Miami on June 18.

Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti, is tasked with improving a Madrid team which finished second in LaLiga last season and was eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals, losing all four of the campaign's Clásicos to Barcelona.