Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti reveal how Arne Slot convinced Florian Wirtz to chose Liverpool over other rivals. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his club-record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday, sources have told ESPN.

Last week, ESPN reported Liverpool had agreed to sign the Germany international in a deal that could rise up to £116 million (€136m), after having two bids rejected by Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga side ultimately accepted an initial £100m payment, plus bonuses of up to £16m. Sources told ESPN that should those add-ons be triggered, Wirtz's transfer fee would surpass that of Moisés Caicedo, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool expect to complete a deal for Florian Wirtz on Friday. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Wirtz is now expected to fly to Merseyside to complete his medical, with the move set to be finalised ahead of the weekend.

Liverpool saw off major competition for the 22-year-old's signature from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid, with senior Anfield figures hopeful he could have the same transformational impact as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker since they joined in 2018.

Wirtz is set to become Liverpool's second signing of the summer following the arrival of former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong, whose £29.5m release clause was triggered last month.

ESPN also reported on Sunday that Liverpool have agreed a deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, worth in the region of €45 million ($51.99m).