Open Extended Reactions

It seems to happen every transfer window now, but strikers are dominating the rumor mill once again. Every top club, bar Manchester City thanks to the presence of Erling Haaland, seem to be in the market for a No. 9. So who are the best options out there? And which clubs might fit them best if they move on this summer?

Sesko seems an ideal fit for Arsenal and the club have had the 22-year-old on their radar for some time, but the drawn-out nature of negotiations over a potential €70 million move raises some questions. Tall (6-foot-5), mobile, hard to unbalance, and technically sound, he offers both a target to play the ball in to and a threat in behind the defense, making him well-suited to a possession-dominant side looking to add directness.

His powerful and accurate shooting (an average of 3.09 shots per 90 minutes over the last season) stands out among U23 forwards, while his link-up play has grown more refined. Though not yet the finished product, he combines presence with promise and would add a much-needed No. 9 profile to Mikel Arteta's attack.

For a club so careful with recruitment, Sesko represents a logical move with few potential downsides. Most scouts agree that Arsenal would be landing one of the most promising young forwards in the game.

In his breakthrough season, Stuttgart's Woltemade scored 10 Bundesliga goals since January and then exploded onto the international scene with a sensational European Under-21 Championship for Germany where he finished as the tournament's top scorer (6 goals), registered the most assists (3) and key passes (3.0 per 90 minutes).

His all-round offensive abilities are impressive but standing taller than Sesko at 6-foot-6, Woltemade is notably less mobile, which limits his threat in transitional moments. Also, curiously for someone of his size, he won just 33% of his aerial duels in 2024-25 -- which is 17% lower than Sesko (50%). That said, Woltemade's recent goal return and remarkable shot accuracy (62% of his efforts land on target) have sparked interest over a possible €60m move among some top clubs -- notably Bayern Munich.

Chelsea signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m, have agreed a £60m deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's João Pedro, while they also have Nicolas Jackson on the books, but their desire to add more young strikers is seemingly never-ending and, even if this one happens next year when the circle starts again, Ekitike has been establishing himself as one of Europe's most intriguing young center forwards. Now at Eintracht Frankfurt following a relatively low-key exit from Paris Saint-Germain, the 22-year-old has begun to rediscover the sharpness that once made him a breakout star at Reims and scored 22 goals in 48 games last season.

Tall (6-foot-3), quick and fluid in his movement, Ekitike combines explosive acceleration with intelligent runs, particularly excelling against high lines and disorganized defenses. Closer to the box, he times his movements well and instinctively finds space inside the box. He has also grown in confidence when dropping deep to link play, and his technical finesse in tight areas is improving.

However, Ekitike is at his most dangerous when facing goal and driving into the attacking third, where his finishing instinct and desire to score carry real menace. And Eintracht know how important he is, as they are asking for an £80m fee for any transfer.

As Chelsea's affiliate club, Strasbourg could offer the Blues a straightforward path to signing Emegha should other targets fall through. The right-footed Netherlands U21 striker may still be a little inexperienced to dive right into the Premier League, but he enjoyed a breakout Ligue 1 campaign, scoring 14 goals.

At 6-foot-5, Emegha combines an imposing presence and above-average technical skills with surprising speed -- clocking a top sprint of 36.5 km/h this season. He thrives in transition-heavy games, using long strides to stretch defenses and, though still refining his back-to-goal play, he boasts a sharp eye for goal, with a 54% shooting accuracy that speaks to his efficiency.

play 1:31 Would Osimhen be a better option for Man United than Ekitike? Gab & Juls react to Manchester United's links with Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Victor Osimhen, 26, Galatasary (on loan from Napoli)

Despite falling out with Napoli and being sent on loan to Turkish giants Galatasaray, Osimhen remains one of Europe's most coveted center forwards, with an impressive mixture of athleticism, lethal finishing (0.62 non-penalty goals per 90 last season) and sharp off-the-ball movement.

Tactically, the Nigeria international excels in both transition and against low blocks, exploiting space behind defenses with good timing of his runs and explosive pace, but his intelligence also allows him to find the right pockets in a crowded box. He's strong in aerial duels (3.2 successful per 90) and links play effectively when required.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Al Hilal, and Galatasaray (on a permanent deal) are reported to be in the running, but a return to Serie A could offer both familiarity and an immediate tactical fit. He remains highly attractive player for teams needing a direct, high-impact No. 9 and Juve could benefit.

After choosing to leave Lille on a free transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN that David is edging closer to joining Juventus. A proven scorer in Ligue 1, he has netted 87 goals in 174 appearances and combines sharp movement with clinical finishing. Yet, doubts persist over his suitability to work as a lone No. 9 striker, particularly in systems requiring strong hold-up play. And those doubts don't exist with Osimhen.

Still, David's pace, intelligent runs, and poacher's instincts in and around the box almost guarantee double figures in terms of goals and his consistency makes him one of the most intriguing free agents on the market, so it's hardly a gamble for Juve.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Adding Isak (second in the Premier League's scoring charts last season with 23 goals) to a Liverpool frontline already featuring Mohamed Salah (who finished top with 29) and new £100m arrival, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, would elevate the champions to new heights.

Based on last season's stats, Isak ranks among the elite in every key metric: 4.97 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes, top four for shots on target (46), and a league-best 0.84 goal contributions per 90. Though not necessarily renowned for his defensive work, the Sweden international has matured into a more complete center forward at Newcastle. But that has come at a cost and any club would have to part with around £150m to persuade the Magpies to accept an offer, given his contract runs until 2028.

More of a classic goal-poacher than a modern No. 9, Burkardt has attracted interest from Europe's top clubs after a standout season with Mainz. The 23-year-old netted 18 goals, wore the captain's armband on occasion, and played a pivotal role in Mainz's surprise qualification for the UEFA Conference League.

His game is built around intelligent off-the-ball movement, excellent shooting technique with his right foot, avid pressing, sharp positional instincts, and an uncanny ability to arrive in the right area at the right time. While his top speed (32.3 km/h) doesn't mark him out as much of a penetrative forward, Burkardt compensates with smart anticipation and a resourceful aerial game. He's a specialist in finding space and punishing defensive disorganization.

play 1:38 How Alexander Isak is better than Erling Haaland Julien Laurens says that Alexander Isak needs Champions League experience to be considered in same sentence as Mbappe and Lewandowski.

With 68 goals in 66 league games for Sporting, Gyökeres has become one of Europe's most talked-about forwards and a summer exit feels inevitable. Naturally, Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination, in part due to his obvious rapport with the coach who unlocked his prolific talent at Sporting: Ruben Amorim. Though they are also looking to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and have added Matheus Cunha already.

Gyökeres offers far more than just finishing skill. He led all forwards in Portugal for successful take-ons last season (3.36 per 90), highlighting his explosiveness in and around the attacking box. His link-up play is intelligent and fluid, allowing him to drop into pockets or combine with teammates in tight spaces, while his mobility and intensity belie his 6-foot-2 frame.

At 27, it has taken the Sweden international a few years' for his career to get going. But few can match him for form, goal-scoring abilities, physicality, and technical completeness right now. And Amorim already knows he can slot perfectly into his 3-4-2-1 formation up front.

Samu signed for Atlético Madrid from Granada in 2023, but never played for the first team and spent a year on loan at Alavés where he caught the eye. Chelsea almost signed him for €40m in 2024 until a last-minute hitch scuppered the deal. He ended up moving to FC Porto where he enjoyed a promising debut campaign, finishing joint-second in the Primeira Liga scoring charts with 19 goals (still 20 behind Gyökeres).

While his form dipped slightly in the second half of the season, the 21-year-old's profile is that of a traditional No. 9: powerful, direct, and aerially dominant. Winning 45% of his aerial duels, his vertical leap, heading technique and timing make him a constant threat from crosses. But he's also increasingly adept at using his body to shield the ball and hold off defenders, making him a valuable outlet to play into with his back to goal.

Though not as dynamic as Gyökeres, Samu's mobility is more than adequate, and his link-up play is improving. United are in search of a physical, penalty-box presence, so the Spain international offers an interesting alternative with a significant upside of being five years' younger.