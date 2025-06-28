        <
          AC Milan, Torino agree €25m deal for Samuele Ricci - sources

          Laurens: I don't understand why AC Milan want Modric (0:46)

          Julien Laurens reacts to Luka Modric's potential free transfer to AC Milan. (0:46)

          • Matteo MorettoJun 28, 2025, 02:03 PM
              Born and based in Italy, Matteo Moretto is ESPN.com's soccer transfer correspondent covering all the major leagues in Europe and beyond.
          AC Milan has reached an agreement with Torino for midfielder Samuele Ricci over a deal worth a total of €25 million including bonuses, sources have told ESPN.

          Negotiations over a deal for Ricci have been ongoing since January, but Torino and Milan found an agreement on Saturday.

          Sources have told ESPN that Ricci will sign a five-year contract at the San Siro. A medical and further paperwork will follow before the transfer is announced.

          The 23-year-old was a mainstay for Torino last season having joined in 2022.

          Ricci has 10 international caps for Italy.