Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan has reached an agreement with Torino for midfielder Samuele Ricci over a deal worth a total of €25 million including bonuses, sources have told ESPN.

Negotiations over a deal for Ricci have been ongoing since January, but Torino and Milan found an agreement on Saturday.

Sources have told ESPN that Ricci will sign a five-year contract at the San Siro. A medical and further paperwork will follow before the transfer is announced.

The 23-year-old was a mainstay for Torino last season having joined in 2022.

Ricci has 10 international caps for Italy.