Open Extended Reactions

The Berlusconi family is leaving football again with the sale of Monza to U.S. investment fund Beckett Layne Ventures.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi's family holding company, announced the deal in a statement Tuesday.

"The transaction provides for an initial transfer of 80% of the shares by this summer, with the remaining 20% to be transferred by June 2026," it said.

Monza fans display banners at a recent match vs. Atalanta. Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Fininvest purchased Monza in 2018 and oversaw the club's rise from the third division to Serie A. But the club based just outside Milan finished last in the recently concluded Serie A season and was relegated to Serie B.

Fininvest was previously controlled by the late Silvio Berlusconi -- the three-time Italian premier who died in 2023. Berlusconi owned AC Milan from 1986 to 2017.

BLV is paying about €30 million ($35m) for Monza, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Led by Brandon Berger, BLV is a financial partner and strategic advisor for companies operating in the sports, media and entertainment sectors.