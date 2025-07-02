Chloe Kelly joins Arsenal on permanent transfer

Chloe Kelly pounces on a goalkeeping error to give Arsenal an early lead vs. Manchester United. (0:41)

Chloe Kelly has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal after her successful loan spell last season.

Kelly, 27, returns to London following the conclusion of her five-year contract with Manchester City, where she scored 30 goals in 109 matches and lifted the FA Cup and League Cup.

She spent last season on loan at Arsenal, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances, becoming a key cog in Renée Slegers Champions League-winning side.

Kelly, who will continue wearing the No.18 shirt in north London, spent eight years at Arsenal, after joining their academy aged 12 in 2010.

She then went on to score nine goals in 19 appearances for the first team between 2015 and 2018, before joining Everton in January 2018.

Later that year Kelly made her England debut, in a 3-0 win over Austria in Vienna.

Kelly now has 53 England caps, scoring eight goals, most notably scoring the winner at Euro 2022, before reaching the World Cup final a year later.

Upon making her stay at Arsenal permanent, Kelly said: "Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me.

"Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I'm looking forward to continuing.

"I'm excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to North London to celebrate with our supporters.

"I've always said that Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side, singing my name, means so much to me."

Slegers said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us.

"She had a great impact for us and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more."