Arsenal have announced that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract at the club has expired.

The Japan international leaves the club after an injury-hit four years in north London, where he made 84 appearances in all competitions.

"Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Tomi for his contribution to the club and we wish him and his family all the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

Tomiyasu's exit comes amid a significant turnover at Arsenal this summer that has already seen Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares and Marquinhos leave the club, with Martín Zubimendi set to join.

ESPN reported last month that the club are also in talks with Brentford over midfielder Christian Nørgaard.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on a mission to guide his side to their first trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020.