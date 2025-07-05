Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injured his left leg and was forced to leave his team's defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Musiala was hurt late in the first half following a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The replay of the gruesome injury was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Musiala, a 22-year-old who also plays for Germany's national team, entered Saturday's match with three goals in the tournament -- one behind Golden Boot leaders Ángel Di María and Marcos Leonardo. His Club World Cup goals brought his tally to 20 this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.

Jamal Musiala was injured during Bayern Munich's Club World Cup game against PSG. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Musiala's injury came just before halftime. The referee whistled for the break as the midfielder received treatment on the field. Serge Gnabry replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half, with the score 0-0 at that point.

PSG went on to win 2-0, despite being reduced to nine men after late red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, to reach the semifinals.

Musiala is a rising star, earning Player of the Year for the German national team in 2024. He was also runner-up in 2023 for the Golden Boy award, which is awarded to Europe's brightest under-21 talent.

Musiala debuted for Bayern Munich in 2020 when he was 17, becoming the team's youngest-ever player at the time of his debut. In 2022, he became the first teenager to appear for Germany at a World Cup since 1958.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.