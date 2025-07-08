Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison discuss the young Real Madrid team in their 3-2 win over Dortmund. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

UEFA has rejected Real Madrid's appeal to overturn the disciplinary sanctions handed to Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé and Dani Ceballos for "improper conduct."

Rüdiger, Mbappé and Ceballos were fined €40,000, €30,000 and €20,000, ($47,000, $35,000, $23,400) respectively, by UEFA for "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" during Madrid's Champions League round-of-16 penalty shootout win at Atlético Madrid on March 12.

Rüdiger and Mbappé were also given a one-match suspension, applicable only in case of repeat offenses.

UEFA's appeal body stated that there were no grounds to overturn the disciplinary measures issued on April 4 by its control, ethics and disciplinary body.

UEFA had opened an investigation after Rüdiger was captured on camera making a throat-slitting gesture at Atlético fans while Mbappé grabbed his crotch during his team's celebrations.

Ceballos was found guilty of violating the basic rules of decent conduct after provoking fans at the Metropolitano stadium.