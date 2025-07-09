Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said no one was to blame for the horrific leg-break he suffered in their Club World Cup quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain, adding on Wednesday that "situations like this happen."

The 22-year-old sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle following a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the first half.

The Germany international, who was taken off on a stretcher, flew back from Atlanta to Munich where he had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a few months and miss the start of the new season.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticized his PSG counterpart Donnarumma, saying that in going in for the challenge, "he's willing to accept the risk of injuring his opponent."

Musiala, though, refused to lay blame at the Italy international.

"The surgery went really well, I'm in good care and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this," Musiala said in an Instagram post.

"I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again."

Donnarumma looked visibly shaken following the injury and later posted a message for Musiala that read: "All my prayers and well wishes are with you."

Jamal Musiala is set to be sidelined for several months. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

PSG went onto win the game 2-0 to secure a semifinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

But the injury to Musiala is a blow to Bayern heading into next season.

"This serious injury and the lengthy lay-off are a real shock for Jamal and us all," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"Jamal has just come back from an injury and will now be out for another long period. He'll get everything he needs from us. We'll support him intensively, be by his side and already look forward to when he's back on the pitch."

Musiala finished the season with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions as Bayern won the Bundesliga title.

The 22-year-old is a rising star, earning Player of the Year for the German national team in 2024. He was also runner-up in 2023 for the Golden Boy award, which is awarded to Europe's brightest under-21 talent.

Musiala debuted for Bayern Munich in 2020 when he was 17, becoming the team's youngest-ever player at the time of his debut. In 2022, he became the first teenager to appear for Germany at a World Cup since 1958.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.