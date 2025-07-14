Gab Marcotti and Rob Palmer debate if Viktor Gyökeres is the answer to Arsenal's striker problems. (0:47)

Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera has appeared to confirm his Valencia departure, claiming he is leaving "home" to begin a "new era."

ESPN reported the defender had agreed personal terms with Arsenal last month and -- despite being offered a new contract by Valencia -- reports in England and Spain have suggested a deal between the two clubs progressed over the weekend.

Mosquera, 21, has told Marca that while "Valencia is my home and always will be," he is set to leave.

"I arrived when I was 12, and now I'm leaving as a grown man," he said, with the Spanish publication stating he said goodbye to his teammates on Monday.

"I'm a little sad because I've been here my whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now, a new era begins."

Mosquera did not specify which club he was joining but added: "It's exciting, but it's also sad."

The Spain youth international has made 73 LaLiga appearances in the last two seasons and Arsenal are interested in defensive cover for William Saliba and Gabriel.

Arsenal have already wrapped up the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi this summer and are close to bringing in Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyökeres and Chelsea's Noni Madueke.