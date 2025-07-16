Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's planned return to Spotify Camp Nou next month is at risk due to licensing problems regarding the stadium's re-opening, sources have told ESPN.

Barça announced the Joan Gamper Trophy will take place against Como on Aug. 10 and serve as the first phase of the re-opening of Camp Nou following two years of renovation work.

However, in order to play the match at the stadium, Barça first need to obtain several different licences from the local council.

Sources at the club have told ESPN a decision will taken "in the coming days," depending on whether permission is granted following a series of inspections.

Some of the required licences have already been given, but there are still problems relating to the security surrounding the access to the stadium.

Barcelona last played at the Camp Nou in May 2023. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Barça are analysing alternative options, with the possibility of playing the fixture at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, although the stadium where the women's team play only has a capacity of 6,000.

Barça have spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in the city while Camp Nou is revamped.

The original plan was to return in November of 2024, but that date has been constantly pushed back, with Barça finally announcing earlier this month they would play the Joan Gamper Trophy there.

The Catalan side want to play the game as a dry run for the stadium before the LaLiga season starts, with the capacity if the game does go ahead at Camp Nou likely to be capped at 20,000 to 30,000.

Barça then have a month before their first home league game of the season against Valencia at the start of September after LaLiga granted them permission to play their first three matches on the road.

Work will continue on the stadium throughout this season with completion not expected until at the earliest the start of the 2026-27 season.

In the meantime, the plan is for Barça's homes games in the upcoming campaign to be played with a reduced attendance of between 50,000 and 60,000.