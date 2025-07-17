Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Even if most clubs are understandably active in bolstering their squads during the offseason, Lion City Sailors' ongoing recruitment drive has gone into, well, overdrive.

If the country had four seasons, this might even be one day referred to as the mother of all summer sprees in Singapore Premier League history.

Instead, just like the year-round hot tropical weather, the Sailors frontline is set to be on fire in the 2025-26 season after their latest capture was unveiled on Thursday in the form of Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes.

A signing that has been rumoured to be on the cards for some time now, the Sailors have been a tease with each transfer announcement in recent times. And there have been quite a few indeed.

Having already signed Singapore stalwart Safuwan Baharudin on a loan deal and then made Portuguese wing-back Diogo Costa's loan stint a permanent one, the Sailors in the past week or so also announced the arrivals of Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Sušak and German-Cameroonian midfielder Tsiy Ndenge.

Amidst all of that, there was also time to get coach Aleksandar Ranković to commit to a new two-year contract extension.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, the news that the Sailors faithful had been eagerly anticipating was confirmed with Lopes putting pen to paper on a three-year deal after the club agreed undisclosed terms with struggling J1 League giants Yokohama F. Marinos.

"I'm thrilled to join the Sailors at such an exciting point in their journey," said the 31-year-old on the club's official website.

"Their run to the ACL [AFC Champions League] Two final last season really caught my attention, and I've been impressed by the club's vision and ambition to elevate Singapore football.

"Honestly, I didn't know much about the Sailors or the Singapore Premier League, but the club showed me many good things, and I knew they were ACL Two finalists last season."

Lopes arrives at the Sailors as the highest-scoring player in the J1 League -- widely regarded as Asia's most-competitive domestic competition -- over the past four years with 69 goals, claiming the last two Golden Boot awards including one he shared with Yuya Osako in 2023.

He was also the second-highest scorer in last season's AFC Champions League Elite, ahead of famous names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrović, but it is not just his deadly ways in front of goal that has Ranković excited about his new weapon.

Anderson Lopes' departure from Yokohama F. Marinos was all but confirmed when he bade an emotional farewell to the club's supporters, after scoring the winner in what has now proven to be his final game for the team against neighbours Yokohama FC. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

"To reach 100 goals in a league as competitive as the J1 speaks volumes about his quality," acknowledged the Serbian tactician.

"But it's not just about his goalscoring -- Anderson is excellent at holding the ball up and just as capable of creating chances for his teammates.

"I'm confident he'll be a tremendous asset to the team this season."

Opposition defences are likely to have sleepless nights ahead of them given Lopes will joing an already-formidable Sailors attack boasting Maxime Lestienne, Shawal Anuar, Lennart Thy and Bart Ramselaar, who combined for a staggering 101 goals in all competition last term.

Putting these tremendously-gifted pieces will be the welcome headache Ranković will have on his hands next season, although there should be plenty of opportunity given the Sailors are not only looking to defend the domestic league and cup double they won in 2024-25 but also make waves on the regional and continental stage in the form of the ASEAN Club Championship and ACL Two.

And while retaining the SPL should remain the primary goal, last season's fairy tale run to the ACL Two final -- which is accompanied by the coveted prize of ACL Elite qualification -- could result in continental success being very high on the agenda as well.

Sailors executive director Bruce Liang certainly acknowledged Lopes' track record on this front, stating: "The opportunity to sign a player of Anderson's calibre was one we couldn't pass up.

"He's a proven match-winner with an elite mindset, and that's reflected in his consistently outstanding performances at the highest level of Asian football."

And for Lopes himself?

"The ACL [Elite] is my favourite competition because you're always playing against the best teams in Asia," he added.

"Now I'm playing in ACL Two with the Sailors, but that's okay. I'll still give my best to help the team. Hopefully we win the title and qualify for the Elite next season."

"My objectives are clear: I'm here to contribute, to score goals, to win trophies, and to help the team make a real impact in Asia."