Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has joked he left Brentford for Tottenham because he wanted "more risk in my daily life" -- but insisted he will be given time to turn the club into serial trophy challengers.

The 51-year-old faces his first game in charge -- a friendly at Reading -- on Saturday after signing a three-year deal to succeed Ange Postecoglou as Spurs boss.

Frank was a huge success in his seven-year spell at Brentford, taking them up into the Premier League and establishing them as a dangerous force in the division.

During the same period, Spurs sacked five managers, the most recent of which was Postecoglou despite ending the club's 17-year wait for a trophy by lifting the Europa League in May.

Asked if he was concerned about Tottenham's record in dispensing with managers, Frank said: "I like to challenge myself. I've never been sacked before so that is one of the reasons why I took the job, so I can get a little bit more risk into my daily life!

"Coming to a big club, there are pressures. We need to perform because it is 'we': it is me, the staff, the players. It is everyone. We need to do that together. I like the ambitions and everything I do, every decision I made so far, everything, is for the long-term. It is not about surviving one game, or one year or what is the average [time in charge]? No. It is for the long run."

Thomas Frank took over at Tottenham this summer after impressing at Brentford in the Premier League. Rhianna Chadwick/PA Images via Getty Images

Pushed on whether he was confident he would get the time for that long-term planning to pay off, Frank referenced talks with chairman Daniel Levy, CEO Vinai Venkatesham and Technical Director Johan Lange and said: "Yes. If I wasn't that then I shouldn't take the job.

"I had very good conversations with Daniel, Vinai and Johan, who have been very positive. I am in general, a positive and optimistic guy and I think personally it is better to be that that pessimistic because it is very difficult to achieve anything big or do things that were not possible before if you are not optimistic.

"Also, OK, realistic and know what 'good' looks like and know the three teams you just mentioned are ahead of us right now. I know how we should look to get there but let's take one step at a time."

- All major PL signings: Biggest questions so far

- PL 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Summer transfer window: Grading all the big signings

Frank also sought to play down speculation Son Heung-Min and Cristian Romero could leave the club. Son, 33, has 12 months left on his current contract while Romero is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid. However, Frank refused to confirm whether Son will remain as club captain next season.

"Good question," he said. "I haven't decided anything on that. I think I have a long list of bullet points I need to get through and take them in the right order. But he was the captain last year and when we play two 45s tomorrow, Son and Romero will be the two captains for each team. But I haven't made a final decision.

"My expectation is that all the players are here. They are training well. That is what I'm focusing on. Very impressed by them. They set the standards, they train hard. They are playing tomorrow, that is a good indicator that they are here at the club."